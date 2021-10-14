Over the last 18 months, the women leading the local food shelf and clothesline have worked tirelessly to help ensure no one in Steele County goes hungry or without proper clothing.
On Thursday morning, the hard work of Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm — along with their entire staff and army of volunteers — paid off in the ceremonial groundbreaking of the expansion of the Community Pathways of Steele County facility on Oakdale Street in Owatonna. Embarking on a multimillion-dollar capital campaign in the midst of a global pandemic may be daunting for some, but the co-executive directors knew that it was now or never — and never wasn’t an option.
While Ness and Schlobohm spent the bulk of the morning greeting people and thanking them for their generosity and altruism, it was abundantly clear that the crowd felt the two women were the ones deserving gratitude and thanks.
“You don’t understand what these two ladies have gone through in last 18 months putting this together,” said Steve Grubish, co-chair of the expansion project. “They not only carry out their daily duties here at Community Pathways, serving our community and serving our customers, but they have also taken on the task of meeting with the city, architects, engineers … none of this would be happening right now without the hard work of Maureen and Nancy.”
The capital campaign — Building New Pathways — has a goal of $2.6 million, which includes the $1.6 million construction cost to purchase the current building and the lot next to it in order to double the size of the facility. The remaining funds will help aid with the organization’s annual operations costs. While the additional storage space will allow for more donations to be accepted, something they have had to continually turn away during the pandemic, the facility will also include space for two other local nonprofits: Let’s Smile Inc. and Steele County Transitional Housing.
By the end of the summer, the campaign had raised the entirety of the construction costs.
Mark Rahrick, president of the Community Pathways Board of Directors, said the capital campaign has shown the true heart of those living in Steele County and their dedication in serving and helping others.
“I’ve given it some thought as to what this building means and what the essence of our efforts boils down to and this is what I think we’re accomplishing today: 25 years from now, 50 years from now, this building and this organizations will still be here,” Rahrick said. “This new building will serve individuals and families that none of us here will ever know. What we do today will help men, women and children who are not even born.”
State Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) said the campaign is a perfect example of how a community comes forward to provide for the needs of their neighbors. Humbled and impressed by the generosity of others, Petersburg made an additional, personal donation to the campaign during the ceremony.
“It’s not a lot, but it doesn’t take a lot if all of us chip in,” Petersburg said. “There will always be more need for funding.”
Jeff Fetters, chairman of Federated Insurance, and his wife Marty were among those in the crowd who dedicated time and money to the campaign to expand the services Community Pathways provides. The couple helped solicit funds for the campaign.
“This is a really exciting day for Community Pathways and all the clients they serve and Steele County,” Marty Fetters said. “This new facility will be a blessing to all who depend on their services and to all who work and volunteer here … we live in a very generous, caring community and we care about our neighbors. What a blessing to be a part of Steele County who supports the good work of Community Pathways.”
Jeff Fetters also commented about what the day represents for Owatonna and all of Steele County. He extended his thanks to every person who has been involved in helping envision the project.
“I am so proud today and every day of Owatonna, Minnesota,” Fetters said. “It’s the people of this town that have always, and will continue to always make this a very wonderful and special place to live, work and raise a family.”
Construction for the facility is anticipated to begin in the next couple of months once the proper permits are acquired.