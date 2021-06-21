It would be an understatement to say that Jeff “Okie” Okerberg left big shoes to fill – not only on the Owatonna City Council, but in the heart of the community at large.
Almost one month has passed since Okerberg died at the age of 62 following a two-week hospitalization. According to family, he had undergone a back surgery earlier in the year that led to an infection in his spine. He had a second surgery during his hospitalization that resulted in further complications his wife Elizabeth Okerberg said his body could not recover from.
His death ricocheted throughout the city as those who had known the former Owatonna police sergeant-turned-city councilor mourned the loss. Between his 30-plus years as an officer and nearly seven years on the council, Elizabeth said her husband was born to be a servant.
“Jeff was your servant just as he was my servant and a servant to our daughters,” Elizabeth said. “He protected us, guided us, strengthened us, and encouraged all of us.”
The memories of Jeff shared during his memorial service in May made one thing predominately clear: The man affectionately referred to as “Okie” left behind a legacy of putting others first and giving everything your all – especially when it comes to your heart.
Owatonna Police Sgt. Tracy Duchene was one of many officers who Jeff took under his wing during his decades on the force. Duchene said that Jeff’s dedication to his job, his team and his community remain unmatched.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone like him. He was so dedicated, always to work early and always with a smile on his face,” Duchene said. “Okie truly believed that no matter what we encountered in a shift that we would be making a difference.”
Duchene said that any officer who had the opportunity to work alongside Jeff would have a story to share, some of them funny, some of them inappropriate and most all of them showcasing the true nature of Jeff’s kind and loving heart. One memory Duchene holds fondly of his former mentor-turned-friend was when Duchene’s daughters would come to the station and immediately ask if Okie was working so they could try to sell him Girl Scout cookies. Duchene said Jeff would always be sure to order a case and every once in a while throw a box out into the patrol room.
“That’s who he was,” Duchene said during the memorial service after sharing a handful of stories that brought people to both laughter and tears. “My friend, your time on Earth has ended and you now stand strong with everyone who has passed before us. Those of us still here on Earth – your family, friends, the police department, and the people of Owatonna – are proud.”
Pete Dahl, who served on the SWAT team with Jeff, said that while there was a right way, a wrong way, and then “Okie’s way,” working alongside and simply knowing Jeff was nothing short of an honor.
“The fearlessness of that man … who retires as a cop and then puts their cell phone number out and says, ‘Call me whenever you want?’” Dahl said in reference to Jeff’s transition from officer to city councilor. “That is the depth of a man – everyone is first, everyone was first to the end.”
Elizabeth said that it wasn’t surprising when her husband who had only been retired a short while said he was considering filing for an upcoming city council election.
“It was a very brief conversation and I told him – who better than you?” Elizabeth said. “He knew all of the city, from the north to south to east to west, and the complexities that came with it. He was tenacious. He knew everyone from presidents of companies to the people coming in from out of town to build. He was connected with landlords, friends with all the convenience store workers, he would tell the truckers coming through town where to get the best home-cooked meals.”
“He went from protecting and serving the community in a law enforcement aspect to protecting and serving their dollars, their growth, and focusing on areas he could see expanding,” she continued. “He had faith in everyone and was always himself – I am very proud of who he was and always have been.”
Outside of his public-facing roles, Jeff made an impact through his involvement in Owatonna athletics. Not only was he a constant cheerleader for both his daughters, Jeff dedicated many years to coaching wrestling on the junior high level. Friend and former co-coach Rich Booe said that since first meeting Jeff in 1986 that their friendship blossomed much like the flowers in Elizabeth’s garden.
“Several times I have asked myself why did this beautiful man, wonderful husband, terrific father and friend get brought into my life,” a tearful Booe said during the memorial service. “That reoccurring question kept coming back until finally I came up with an answer, and that answer is that day that I walked into the wrestling room in 1986 was divine intervention.”
Tim Thorn, a former wrestler who was coached by Jeff, said he was the direct recipient of the generous heart Jeff gave to all those he encountered. Though Thorn admits that he went through some difficult times in his younger years, it was Jeff that not only refused to give up on him, but embraced him as a mentor and eventually a good friend.
“He was an angel here on Earth for a lot of people,” Thorn said. “He was the voice of reason and had this logical way of explaining things in Okie’s way where it just made sense. I couldn’t be more thankful to have met a fine individual as him.”
During his last years, Jeff devoted himself to his work on the city council. Thorn said that there was no better person to sit as a council member-at large, representing not just a single ward but the entire city as a whole, because Jeff was sincere in the potential he said of the community and its people. Council Chair Greg Schultz said he was first concerned about Jeff and how he wore his heart on his sleeve, not wanting the volatile nature of politics to hurt him, but realized he never needed to worry in the first place.
“Jeff had passion – lots of passion,” Schultz said. “All of our city council members have passion and some of us try to keep a lid on it or redirect it or keep it tightly focused, but it’s already right there boiling under the surface. Jeff did not hold his emotions back. His passion was intense and was all out there for everyone to see, and that is why I worried he could be hurt.”
“But silly me, Jeff knew that about himself, and he was quite OK with it,” Schultz continued. “It was part of his character, and now his legacy … All of us here today has witnessed Jeff’s passion in our own ways, and we are better off because of it. Jeff will live on within all of us.”