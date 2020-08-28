The streets of downtown Owatonna are known to be a lot of things: vibrant, joyous, bustling. When COVID-19 quite literally sucked the life out of the area, four business women weren’t willing to sit back and do nothing about it.
“Downtown Owatonna is alive and well, and we wanted to get people back down here,” said Tanya Henson, owner of Hit Chic Clothing Company, noting that while stores have safely reopened for customers there is still a lack of normalcy in the downtown foot traffic. “I had this tentative, kind-of idea, and I wasn’t sure if it was maybe nothing. I was really unsure, but I knew three capable women who I’ve worked with on various downtown projects and I wanted to pass it by them.”
During a meeting of the minds between Henson, Kottke Jewelers Manager Lauren Kozelka, Owatonna Show Manager Lisa Cochran and Urban Loft Owner Nicole Winter, the women were able to quickly conceive of a plan to highlight their unique local businesses and get in front of their customers once again. All while packed in a neat little box.
“We were all trying to look for something new a different that would keep us busy and get the buzz back to downtown,” Cochran said. “We were able to find the best of both words.”
Officially launched in July, Box Babes has been arriving on the doorsteps of downtown Owatonna’s loyal shoppers since July. Following the popular subscription box model that has been a hot trend for a number of years, each Box Babes box features exclusive pieces from each of the four businesses represented by the four female partners. Offered online and in limited quantities, the four women said it’s been remarkable the way things have fallen in place.
“We thought getting items from vendors would be difficult, but it hasn’t been so far,” Winter said, noting that vendor availability has been one of the many obstacles retail businesses have dealt with in the face of COVID-19. Cochran said most vendors aren’t providing the quantities they have in the past, but it has worked in the favor of the Box Babes thus far.
“We are hoping that people will realize the quality in the products that they’re getting and that we don’t sell these items in our stores,” Cochran said. “Our goal is to always make it exclusive.”
The enticing nature of the boxes have been working, with Kozelka saying they sold out of their first month’s boxes in 14 hours. The Box Babes started with only 30 boxes and have slowly moved that number up each month, hoping to eventually get to 100 boxes “and beyond.” Henson said they have already laid out their themes for each box through the remainder of the year, and that perhaps they could eventually turn the boxes into a true subscription one day.
“Right now we are just testing the water,” Henson said. “We want to see what the breaking point it.”
Bringing people back into downtown shops was one of the main motivations for the birth of Box Babes, and according to the women it has been working. Cochran and Henson both said people have stopped into their stores inquiring about boxed products or what they could find that is similar, and Winter said more and more people have slowly been returning to her store.
“I just recently set out my fall merchandise and I have already sold through half of it,” Winter said. “People are remembering that we exist and we’re alive and well downtown.”
As an additional bonus, the women admitted that their collaboration has been a great way to celebrate the female business owners in Owatonna, noting that downtown businesses are predominately woman-owned.
“We have a strong representation of women business owners and business leaders in this town,” Cochran said. “It has been empowering to be a part of that.”
“We are the idea makers and the doers,” Henson added, praising the women in business. “We’re problem solvers and multitaskers, so why would we wait for someone else to do this first when we have what it takes to do it right here and right now.”