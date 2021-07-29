An Owatonna man who told his victim he would kill her has been sentenced in Steele County Court.
Lesly Lamont Wadley, 45, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty in April to felony-level domestic assault. Judge Karen Duncan handed down the sentence. Two additional felony-level domestic assault charges — including one by strangulation — were dismissed per a plea agreement. Wadley was original charged in March.
According to the original criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded to Wadley’s residence for a report of potential domestic assault in progress. Police observed the victim had several injuries. According to the report, the victim told officers Wadley had thrown her down the stairs, threatened to kill her and tried choking her.
Wadley has a previous 2011 conviction for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Steele County, a 2012 felony conviction for terroristic threats in Mower County, a 2021 misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in Mower County, and a 2018 felony conviction for violating an order of protection in Mower County for which he was sentenced to 26 months in prison.
As a part of his probation, Wadley is prohibited from using alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription, is not allowed to enter bars or liquor stores, is prohibited from owning or using firearms or dangerous weapons and must undergo both a domestic abuse evaluation and cognitive skill training.
If Wadley fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he will have to serve two years in a state prison.