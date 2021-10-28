An inmate at the Steele County Detention Center was sentenced to three additional months in jail for damaging a jail cell in 2020.
Cody Ray Haakenson, 33, of Owatonna, was sentenced in September to three months in jail after he was convicted of fourth-degree property damage, a misdemeanor. He was originally charged in January with felony first-degree property damage, to which he pleaded not guilty in May. However, Haakenson amended his plea on Sept. 9 and was convicted of the lesser charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Haakenson broke the sink in his jail cell in July 2020 and was throwing the broken pieces at the window. Both the windows in the cell were cracked and the sink was broken to the point that it was almost completely off the wall.
The cost of repairing the cell windows was estimated at $2,925. Court records show no documentation of the cost to repair the sink.
Haakenson is ordered to pay the cost of the repairs for the cell windows as restitution.
Haakenson was in jail at the time of the incident for a Dodge County case where he was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. He was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm or ammunition well registered as a felon. All other charges were dropped per the plea agreement. He will serve his time at the state prison in St. Cloud.