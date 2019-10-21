OWATONNA – How does one put a price tag on community importance and nostalgia?
For the Steele County Free Fair, the answer is quite simple: you don’t.
“We are a free fair,” said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka to the Minnesota State House Capital Investment Committee on Monday as they stopped into the Four Seasons Centre during their bonding tour. “There aren’t too many of those left anymore, but we take a lot of pride in being free for not just Steele County, but a lot of people from all over Minnesota out of state.”
On average, about 300,000 people attend the SCFF every year with an estimated 100,000 visitors coming from outside of Steele County. These people bring about a $10-million economic impact to the area – and that’s just during fair week.
“It’s not just the fair – it’s everything that happens up here,” Kozelka said, adding that the fairgrounds located in Owatonna hosts 40 events between May 1 and Oct. 15 including local corporate events, high school events, weddings, Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament, animal shows, and civic events. These events do not include the fair or some of the large spring events, such as the Farm and Power Show in March, that are hosted at the Four Seasons.
Over the last couple of years, however, there has been one glaring issue looming over the county-owned fairgrounds. The electrical lines for the entire fairgrounds currently sit above ground, as do most lines that have been around for more than a handful of years. Because of the large amount of people who frequent the grounds as well as recent Minnesota statutes, the fair board has no choice but to take serious steps towards moving those lines underground.
“The first estimate we got totaled about $1.5 million,” Kozelka explained to the committee. “Being free means that after all the dollars we take in goes towards [bills] there’s just not a lot left over. We are putting it all back into the fair, but we are looking for some help so that we can keep our fair safe.”
Recently, the SCFF applied for a matching grant that would help them successfully move their power lines underground to meet the safety standards laid out in Minnesota statute 326B.35. After Scott Higgins, a Minnesota Electrical Inspector, conducted the annual inspection of the fairgrounds prior to the 2018 fair, Kozelka said that they are working in close collaboration with the state, the county, and local resources to make the project a reality in the next five years.
“We’ve already made a bit of progress with the project on the racetrack and moving the lines on the north end of the fairgrounds underground,” Kozelka explained. “And at some point Elm Street will be redone, so we are hoping that we could piggy-back on that project to do our tunneling underground, which would make it all a lot easier.”
One representative did question the fair board’s decision to remain free, suggesting that perhaps a temporary surcharge could help them pay for such a large project. Kozelka stated that it is history and tradition to keep the fair free for the people and Steele County Commissioner Jim Abbe noted that because the fairgrounds is not fenced in that it would be too large of an expense to try to switch over to a gated system.
Local legislators also attended the SCFF stop on the bonding tour to share their support of including the electrical project into the upcoming bonding bill. Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) mentioned that the fair board depleted a lot of their funds after they lost a barn this winter, making it all the more important for the project to be including in the upcoming bonding bill.
“The regional significance of the Steele County Free Fair is huge,” Jasinski said. “We have to keep it open to being a free fair. This area has a variety of income levels, you see the amount of kids that come out here and you know that not all of them could afford to be here if it wasn’t free.”
Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) also asserted the importance of keeping the SCFF a free fair, stating that it has become a cultural experience for anyone within a 150-mile radius of Owatonna.
“The fair board has to decide to do something, we don’t know how much longer they will let them work on this and complete the project,” Petersburg added, noting that he will be pushing this project to be including on the bonding bill as one of his big priorities this session. “Without money from the state, how will they get this done? This has come fairly quickly and it has to be a priority. Owatonna doesn’t ask for a lot and this is something that is definitely worthy of our funds.”
The impact that the SCFF has stretched beyond the region during Monday’s presentation as Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL-South St. Paul) also emphasized the importance on investing in public events and infrastructure.
“People see the need for economic development, whether that is in keeping assets, improving them, or developing new assets,” Hansen said. “There is so much demand between the rural and the metro, and we will need to find some balance, but I want to keep this fair free.”
Hansen shared a memory he had of coming to the Steele County Free Fair as a child to check out the fish in the Izaak Walton Building.
The Minnesota State Senate will also be embarking on a bonding tour this fall and Jasinski stated that the fairgrounds will be included in the stops.