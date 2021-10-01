Domestic violence can affect anyone regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, social status or sexual orientation.
Greg Schultz, chair of the Owatonna City Council Chair, signed a proclamation this week declaring October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“The community should be made aware of the good things the Crisis Resource Center does for the community,” Schultz said. “They provide a great service and the city appreciates it.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, October was declared National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1987 in order to unite people and organizations to work toward supporting domestic violence victims, survivors and holding abusers accountable.
Statistics recently released by Violence Free Minnesota, a statewide coalition working towards ending abuse, show the ongoing struggles of domestic violence continuing on in the midst of the pandemic. The report details there are 30 known victims of intimate partner homicide in Minnesota in 2020. This is up from the 2019 report.
The racial disparities and gender-based violence statistics are also staggering, and the report shows that a high percentage of people in the LGBTQ+ community find themselves as victims of domestic violence. Furthermore, 1 in 3 females and 3 in 10 males will also experience intimate partner abuse in their lives.
Not all forms of abuse, however, leave a bruise. Missie Boone, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator for the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, said some forms of abuse are “invisible” on the body, but still leave the victim — male or female — feeling helpless.
Every October, Boone creates a display board to bring awareness to domestic violence.
“The goal this year with the display board is to provide statistics for minority populations,” Boone said. “We want to open the eyes of the community to see that [domestic violence] does affect the LGBTQ+ community more than straight people and we can’t forget about them.”
The Crisis Resource Center offers services to people of any gender, race, sexual orientation, or economic status. No one is ever turned away, and services are 100% confidential.
Boone says that many victims, especially those of minority groups, can be hesitant to seek help. Most notably if the abuse they’re experiencing isn’t physical or sexual.
Many people tend to think you can only report abuse if there is a bruise, but as previously stated there are many forms of abuse that never leave a physical mark.
There are five types of abuse: physical, financial, verbal, emotional, and sexual. Boone said it takes an average of seven attempts for a victim to leave their abuser for good. She also believes that number is higher in a rural community. Of those five, verbal and emotional seem to get reported the least.
There is a fine line in the difference between verbal and emotional abuse that many people may not even know the difference. Verbal abuse can be done through oral or written language such as yelling, cursing, harassment, name-calling, and put downs. Emotional abuse generally occurs when the abuser attempts to manipulate and control their victim through gaslighting, altering a situation to get an emotional reaction, attempting to make the victim feel crazy, and saying things with the intent to hurt the victim.
“People can be emotionally abused by someone who has never raised their voice to the victim before,” Boone said.
Boone stresses that anyone who feels they are in an abusive situation should reach out to the Crisis Resource Center. They can offer an array of services 24 hours a day from basic information and referrals, to assisting with orders of protection and acting as a support through a court process.
“No one should feel ashamed for being a victim, or for speaking out,” Boone said. “Statistics have shown that it just takes one person to tell their story to create a domino effect and others will reach out for help or tell their stories.”