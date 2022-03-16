Teamwork makes the dream work, and this week kids and their volunteer mentors had the opportunity to put their heads together and create something remarkable.
The Owatonna High School’s robotics team, Rebel Alliance, hosted a robot-building match activity Tuesday evening for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.
Alex Beadell, leader of the business sub-team for Rebel Alliance, said they had robot kits available for each team to build their own little robot. Several members of the team were available to help where needed and talk with attendees about the robotics team and their upcoming competition.
Allie Mayer, marketing and activities coordinator for BBBS, said the team was amazing and helpful throughout the evening.
“They talked about what they do in the club, and it was great to expose the kiddos to the possibilities of things they could get involved with in the future,” Mayer said. “For most of the Bigs and Littles, this was their first time building something like that, so they all had a lot of fun.”
The spider-like robots the teams built were complicated enough to keep the Bigs and Littles entertained, but easy enough that it was easy to understand — even for the younger kids. According to Mayer, Littles that attended ranged in age from 8 to 16 years old.
Beadell said the team also had their demo-robot and chair-bot available for a demonstration on what the competition robot will be able to accomplish during the team’s regional competition in April.
Each month, BBBS hosts several activities for existing matches, and those that weren’t interested in robot making were able to attend a yoga session at Sollid Studios in Owatonna.
“It's great to be able to partner with local businesses, organizations and teams at the school for events like this,” Mayer said. “It’s a highlight for us, and we try to do that whenever possible.”
Mayer reported that both Bigs and Littles who attended the robotics event were very impressed with their projects and the team. Many of the Littles were thrilled they were able to take their new robotic friend home with them.
Both the robotics team and BBBS hope to host another robot building event in the near future. According to Mayer, the sign-up sheet for the activity filled quickly. Beadell said he hopes the next event will be able to accommodate more matches.
About Rebel Alliance
Each year, the FIRST Robotics Competition sets the standards and challenges for the competition. According to the competition website, during the first 15 seconds of the competition, the robots are to operate autonomously.
The team has been preparing their robot for competition for the past three months. They have been working on developing, building and programming their robot. This year, the robots entering into the competition are tasked with being able to shoot a ball into two hoops at different heights. There is also a climbing aspect to the challenge, and they are able to earn extra points if their robots are able to traverse the rungs of the hanger. The hangar is similar to monkey bars, but with the added difficulty of an incline up to seven feet in the air.
Throughout the competition, teams earn points based on what their robot is able to accomplish in the allotted amount of time. The team with the most points wins the competition.
Though the Rebel Alliance acts as one team, there are four smaller teams within the group: the build team, programming team, electrical team and business team. Each has their own responsibilities to ensure everything comes together for the competitions.