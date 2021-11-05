Medford native and 21-year Army veteran Chris Slindee is on a mission to take a big rig through all 48 states on the mainland of the United States. He was inspired to complete this feat after his father died in February of this year.
Slindee is also a final three contestant for the Transition Trucking — Driving Excellence award. This competition is for veterans, guard members and members of the army reserve who have made a recent transition into the trucking industry following service in the military.
And he is asking for your help.
Slindee grew up in Medford and now resides in El Paso, Texas. He only has two states left to drive through before he accomplishes his goal of all 48. Ironically, the two he has left are North Dakota and his home state of Minnesota, a place Slindee says he still holds near and dear in his heart.
“My dad was a trucker and he passed away right before I retired [from the military],” Slindee said. “It was then I made up my mind that I was going to get in a truck and drive to the 48 mainland states and own my own truck, because my dad was never able to close that chapter before he died.”
Slindee also said he plans to make Minnesota his last stop and to take his truck to visit his father’s grave with a pin that his company, Knight Transportation Inc, awards to drivers who successfully drive through the mainland.
He was honored to be one of five drivers nominated by Knight for the prestigious Transition Trucking award. Of the five nominated by his company, he is the only one who has been able to make it to the final three.
A committee from within the competition chose from the deep pool of candidates who would be among the top 10. Those candidates were able to head to Ohio to visit the Kenworth factory and see first hand the process of manufacturing a truck from start to finish.
“It was eye-opening to see how quickly a truck goes from nuts and bolts to driving away,” Slindee said.
The grand prize winner, who is chosen by voting, will receive a brand new, fully loaded Kenworth T680 with a 76-inch sleeper cabin. Voting is open until Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The winner will be announced on Dec. 17 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.
“Winning would allow me to finish the chapter that my dad wasn’t able to before he died,” Slindee said. “If I win the truck, I intend to have his name put on the door in memory of him. Having my own truck would also open the door to a lot of opportunities and help take care of my family.”
Slindee enlisted in the United States Army upon graduation from Medford High School, stating it had always been his dream to travel. He started at the bottom as a heavy wheel equipment mechanic, but over the years and through six deployments, he worked his way up to a Master Sergeant, which was his rank upon retirement.
Slindee was first stationed in Germany, then went on to be in various bases throughout the United States and South Korea.
“I really enjoyed all of my travels, even the deployments in the middle east,” Slindee said. “I liked to see different things and I took it all in — it was amazing.”
Slindee admits that he almost didn’t re-enlist after his first term. After some thought, he decided to re-enlist with the intent to deploy. He then made it his goal to remain active for 20 years in order to gain the benefits at an E-6, which was average for retirement.
“After I made it to a Sergeant, or E-7, I decided to keep hustling, and then I made it to E-8 Master Sergeant,” Slindee said. “I am so proud of what I was able to accomplish in my time in the army.”