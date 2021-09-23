Donations and gifts to the school district come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with a majority of them being monetary. No one, however, expected a gift that literally weighs 4,000 lbs.
The Automotive Technology class at the Owatonna High School received the unique, surprise donation at the Aug. 30 school board meeting. Roger Borchardt, the man who donated the 2009 Nissan Murano to the school, said it was either he donate it or scrap it.
“It needed a lot of fixing.” Borchardt said. “A friend at the high school came to check it out and said [the students] could use it for practice.”
Prior to this donation, the automotive class would use their own vehicles for practice, but only a select few tasks were able to be performed. Marvin Tjaden, the class’ teacher said he’d occasionally bring in his own vehicles to the shop for the students to work on as well. The school has never had a vehicle donated solely for the class. They have, however, received other smaller donations from one of the local dealerships, such as a brake rotor lathe — a machine that corrects irregularities in rotors and drums. If the brake parts have worn unevenly or have surface rust, they can cause vibration and noise in the car's brakes.
According to the Owatonna High School course catalog, the automotive technology class is a course designed for students who may be interested in a career in automotive repair or a related field. Students learn about automotive systems and perform basic maintenance, diagnostics and troubleshooting skills.
Tjaden said the fact that this SUV has a plethora of issues will be a benefit for the students and allow them to work on and practice different things without the risk of damaging their own vehicles — or the teacher’s. The students will be able to see basic vehicle maintenance demonstrated and practice the maintenance tasks for themselves. Tjaden said the students will also be able to diagnose issues by linking special equipment to the SUV’s computer.
After being notified of this donation, Tjaden said he felt “downright giddy.”
“I don’t often get overly excited about many things,” Tjaden said. “ This was just such a surprise and will provide great opportunities for students as they learn about the trade of being an automotive technician, and some of the tasks that will help them have a foot in the door when it comes to employment opportunities.”
The automotive technology class is a part of the engineering, manufacturing and agriculture coursework in the career pathways program recently put in place by the school district. It is available for students in grades 10-12.
According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, occasionally needs arise from classes for special donations and the staff will network with members of the community to find someone that may help. Currently, he said, there’s no need for non-monetary donations, but that could change. The school board has accepted other non-monetary gifts on occasion, but Elstad said nothing on this scale before.
“We are so appreciative of the generosity of our community. Our community steps up time and time again to support our school system,” Elstad said. “This donation provides an incredibly relevant way for students to learn about automotive repair and how systems in every vehicle work together.”
Upon completion of automotive technology, students are then able to enroll in the automotive technology II course, which goes deeper into the automotive system, maintenance, diagnostics and trouble shooting skills. In that course, students will be interviewed and may be placed in a local business to perform automotive related tasks for part of their lab experience.