Nearly a quarter of Steele County’s registered voters have already cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
About 7,300 absentee ballots have been requested and 5,400 of those ballots have been returned as of Friday, Oct. 23, according to Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke.
Absentee ballot requests have started to slow down, but they’re still coming into the office at a higher rate than a normal election, Ihrke said. The Steele County Auditor’s Office began processing absentee ballots on Oct. 20 and Ihrke said they hope to keep up with the flow of absentee ballots coming into the office. Although they’ve begun processing the ballots, the staff can’t total the votes until after polls close on Nov. 3.
With a week to go until the election, Steele County residents need to get their absentee ballots in the mail soon if they’re planning to mail in their ballots, she said. Absentee ballots need to be postmarked by or on Nov. 3.
Residents who want to turn in their absentee ballots in person instead of mailing them can drop off their ballots at the Steele County Auditor’s Office, 630 Florence Ave. in Owatonna, until 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day.
Residents who want to vote early in person can do so at the Steele County Auditor’s Office until 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2.
Residents will be able to vote in person at their polling locations from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Steele County Auditor's Office requests that voters wear a mask in the polling locations and hand sanitizer will be available.
Residents can track their absentee ballot, see a sample ballot and find their polling location on Election Day on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office website, sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Anyone with questions can contact the Steele County Auditor’s Office at (507) 444-7410.