OWATONNA — This year’s holiday exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center has everything: three Santa Clauses, four model airplanes, countless figurines, one fake turkey and a unicorn that Creative Director Silvan Durben says “used to be a deer.”
Not a real deer — a decoy the center purchased over a decade ago, and which has since had a varied history as a recurring character in the annual Christmas exhibition. While Durben explained that no part of the show is the same year to year, the replica has popped up every few displays.
“First, it was covered in moss and given a woodsy look. A couple years later it appeared covered in faux tile,” recalled Durben. This time around, it’s coated in vibrantly colored, poured paint, given a gold sequined horn and hung from the ceiling in the entry to the galleries, welcoming old, young, and young-at-heart to the building.
Durben noted that staff and volunteers don’t pull the same decorations out every year — he explained that the center acquires a number of new items annually, and keeps everything tucked away until the time and themes are right.
In this winter’s show, entitled “Christmas Dreams,” the décor does get slightly more traditional after the multicolored unicorn. However, there are touches of whimsy throughout. Tinseled Christmas trees line the galleries and handmade Santa statues — one life-size — peek out from behind. The one surprise feature in this space is the addition of four model airplanes hanging from the rafters.
The Owatonna R/C Modelers, a remote-control airplane club, provided the planes for the display and member Dick Baumer noted that they help add an “unexpected” touch to this year’s exhibition.
“All of them are scale models of real airplanes,” Baumer explained. “The oldest one with Santa Claus in it is called an S.E.5a. That one is at about one-fourth scale, and the yellow Piper Cub is also one-fourth the size of a real airplane.”
Saint Nick does indeed fly the model S.E.5a, with a sack of presents hanging off the side, poised for an air drop delivery. Nearby, a table laid with china looks pristine — but Durben laughs a little bit when explaining that the turkey centerpiece was made from a plaster mold of an inflatable bird.
The walls surrounding the table are hung with original artwork, made by creators with connections to Owatonna and themed around the time of year.
“I’m not a big fan of all the cold weather, but I do enjoy paintings of winter images,” said Durben, stopping in front of two prints created by the OZ Press, made up of artists Alice Ottinger and Jean Zamboni. “I enjoy the look of winter beauty, of sunsets that turn intensely orange and violet.”
Going into the main atrium and event space, the color palette is gold and cream, and the board table is laid with a tableau of seasonal figurines. Statuettes hold hands, build snowmen, ice skate and play with a small porcelain dog, surrounded by sparkling taffeta.
Durben explained that the figurines were given to the center by the late Sharon Stark, who he said used to help with the decorating of the board table.
“I think that she would approve,” he noted, of this year’s layout. “The show is a gift from all the individuals who have helped put it together and loaned items for the display … it’s the Arts Center’s gift to the community.”
Durben emphasized again and again that everyone was welcome to attend — the center is free and open to the public during gallery hours and most special events. He noted that the holidays can be a difficult time, as well, and said he hoped “Christmas Dreams” would help people find a moment of quiet and the opportunity to revisit old memories.
“Hopefully you can smile, have a joyful season and relive those special times of your own Christmases,” he explained.
In addition to the month-long exhibition, the center also has a number of performances and events coming up. The Owatonna High School Carolers will be singing there tomorrow at 4 p.m., and a number of area musicians will come together for “Christmas Traditions — Music and Memories” Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Santa Claus will be visiting earlier in the day next Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to play the piano and read stories; cookies and cocoa will be served. “Christmas Dreams” itself will be up tomorrow through Dec. 29. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and the center is located at 435 Garden View Lane.
For more information on upcoming shows and events, visit www.oacarts.org.