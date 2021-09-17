A Faribault man is facing five felonies after two juveniles said he sexually assaulted them prior to him being sent to prison in 2018.
Rodrigo Raul Deluna, 40, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15. Court records show Deluna had a significant relationship with both victims and was in a position of authority.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted of the alleged sexual abuse in February when an inmate at the Stillwater state prison said Deluna admitted to him that he “accidentally” touched one of the victims when he was “high on pills.” Police and a child protection worker met with the victims on Feb. 26, but only one victim at the time reportedly said Deluna had touched her inappropriately at their home in Owatonna prior to his incarceration.
On Sept. 2, the second victim came forward and said Deluna had sexually abused her at their home in Owatonna and in his vehicle, according to court documents. The abuse allegedly happened over a span of four years before Deluna went to prison.
Deluna was in prison for a 2017 felony weapons conviction. He was sentenced to five years in August 2018 and released to supervised probation with Rice County Community Corrections on Aug. 16, 2021.
Steele County currently has a warrant out for his arrest.