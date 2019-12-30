OWATONNA — Three seats will be up for election next year on the Owatonna school board, as part of a slate of local races accompanying the presidential decision.
Current board membersChristina Ingvaldson, Timothy Jensen and Eric Schuster all say they plan on running again, with multiple citing construction of a new high school as a reason they’d like to continue their involvement in the district.
“I’d like to be on the board through getting it online,” said Jensen, who was first elected in 2016. “It’s a pretty big deal for the community and I find it challenging work, so I think it’ll be a good opportunity.”
While he noted that he has until August to decide whether or not to enter for the Nov. 3 election, the software architect said that, as of now, “I’ll probably put my hat back in the ring.”
Ingvaldson came on board at the same time as Jensen — both are now about to start the final year of a four-year term. Schuster, who had initially been elected in 2012, was the only incumbent to win a spot in the contested 2016 race.
In that election, Jensen received roughly a quarter of the vote. Schuster and Ingvaldson came in with 21% each — narrowly beating out Bob Wottreng, a dentist who had been appointed to the board in 2015.
Looking back on her time with the district so far, Ingvaldson said the bond referendum has definitely been the largest project that she’s worked on. After a $116 million proposal failed last spring, the district came back with a $104 million bond referendum that passed this November, and is on track to construct a new high school in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
“Superintendent Jeff Elstad was brought on right before I started,” added Ingvaldson, a specialist with the Owatonna Public Library. “I was around for his transition period, but he had already been interviewed.”
Throughout her time on the board, Ingvaldson added that one of her favorite things has been the training new members receive from the Minnesota School Boards Association. While assignments change at the beginning of each year, she currently sits on the board’s policy and transportation committees. At the district level, Ingvaldson serves alongside staff and community members on the community education, meet and confer, and technology advisory groups.
Jensen, an employee of Federated Insurance, currently works on the board’s finance committee, as well as the district’s curriculum and technology advisory committees.
The third board member whose seat will be up for election next fall is Eric Schuster, who is coming up on his eighth year on the board. A nurse at the Beauterre Recovery Institute, Schuster serves as clerk, in addition to being on the board’s facilities and transportation committees. At the district level, he serves on the community education, material challenge and special education groups.
“I’ll for sure be running for another four,” Schuster said, of his intentions in the new year. “I have no plans of leaving the board, unless the citizens decide otherwise.”
As opposed to the contested 2016 race, where seven candidates vied for four spots — including a two-year term won by current board member Nikki Gieseke — the last election cycle for the Owatonna school board was relatively uneventful. All four incumbents — Gieseke, Jolayne Mohs, Mark Sebring and Lori Weisenburger — ran unopposed in 2018 and were re-elected to their seats on the board.
The filing period for this year’s race, without a primary, will run from July 28 to Aug. 11. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.