For most seniors, graduation means moving on from Owatonna High School. For Logan Risch, it has also meant moving on from the School Board, where he served for two years as its first-ever student representative.
Risch said his goodbyes at Monday night’s virtual board work session, and was presented with well wishes, a card and gift from officials and district administrators in recognition of his service. Since applying for the position while in 10th grade and being sworn in at the start of his junior year, Risch has attended almost every School Board work session and meeting.
In his two years with the group, Risch has been present as a non-voting member for the new high school bond referendum, the response to a racist social media post circulated at Owatonna High School last winter, and now the COVID-19 pandemic that has necessitated months of distance learning. Although it’s been a busy two years, Risch said he feels lucky to have been present for such momentous decisions.
“I’m happy that there were a lot of bigger issues, because I got to experience them and know how to deal with them better in the future,” he added. Still, he said one of the biggest challenges came in the wake of the racist post. “I don’t have the full perspective of what it’s like to be a student of color, and I didn’t want to say one thing and have it be completely wrong.”
Through his time with the board, Risch said public speaking has been one of his biggest areas of growth — a feeling seconded by Board member Nikki Gieseke at this week’s meeting.
“I remember when we first started and we had board forum, you would just shake your head and say ‘no,’ you didn’t have anything to share. Now, you’re sharing some of your adventures with us, which have been fun to learn about,” she said. “I’ve loved seeing how much more comfortable and confident you’ve gotten in sharing with us.”
Fellow officials Timothy Jensen and Eric Schuster added that they had enjoyed having Risch at their end of the table during his time as representative. Like Gieseke, Schuster said he enjoyed hearing updates from Risch’s time at high school — everything from getting a new car to the rare days of being able to sleep in when school wasn’t in session.
“You’ve always brought a smile to our faces and enjoyment to the board,” said Schuster. “We can’t wait for your replacement to take your place and start up at the next meeting.”
While Risch brought his perspective as a high school student to the board, he also brought his perspective as a board member back to the high school on a few occasions. In his public speaking class, he was assigned to do a debate on the new high school referendum, and was able to draw on his experiences following of the issue as a board member.
One of the highlights of his term happened just this week when he was finally able to see a more detailed design of the new space, which Wold Architects and Engineers unveiled at Monday's work session.
“It’s been an issue for basically my whole two years on the School Board and it’s been fun following, especially yesterday — seeing the schematics was amazing,” said Risch.
Having a student perspective on the board, and having a member who would be able to actively gather feedback from their peers, was one of the reasons Superintendent Jeff Elstad said he advocated for the position after taking the reins in 2017.
“When I first came to Owatonna as a superintendent, I asked the board about having a student voice and their support was unanimous,” he said. “Having that student school board representative … is a great reminder of who we serve.”
Outside of his time at meetings, Risch has also been able to attend Minnesota School Boards Association conventions and trainings with other elected officials — including an equity seminar that took place at the district office.
Looking back to the assembly sophomore year when he first learned about the opportunity, Risch said he didn’t have high hopes for being selected, although he knew it was something he was interested in as a way to make a difference in the community. In this spirit, Risch encouraged future students to take the risk and apply for the position if it’s something they think they would enjoy.
“It’s also a great way to learn about your local government and what you want to do with your life,” he added.
This fall, Risch will start at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he plans to study international business. He will be replaced on the board by rising junior Daniela Ortiz, who will officially start her term at the June 22 board meeting and serve as the student school board representative for the next two years.