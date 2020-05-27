With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the region, Rice County’s Fair Board has made the difficult decision to cancel 2020’s edition of the fair.
It’s the first time since 1947 that the fair will not constitute a main staple of Rice County’s summer event schedule. Drawing in 50,000 to 60,000 visitors from throughout the region, the fair traditionally provides a major boost for local small businesses and vendors.
The decision comes less than a week after state officials decided they had no choice but to cancel the Minnesota State Fair. Fair Boards in Steele County and Le Sueur County are set to meet Wednesday to discuss the future of their fairs.
Marla Calico serves as president and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The Missouri-based organization represents more than 1,100 fairs and expositions across the globe, including Rice County’s.
Talico said that overall, her organization estimates that fairgrounds around the U.S. bring in about $4.67 billion in annual revenue. Currently, she said that about 20% of the IAFE’s member organizations have had to cancel their annual fairs, and the number is rising by the day.
Rice County Fair Manager John Dvorak said that safety was the primary reason that Rice County's fair board decided to cancel the fair. He said that it’s highly likely that onerous social distancing requirements will still be in effect by the time the fair was scheduled to roll around in July.
In the past, Dvorak had suggested that it was possible that a significantly toned down fair could proceed, with far fewer vendors and attractions. Dvorak suggested that such a fair might be able to accommodate both public health demands and economic stress caused by the pandemic. To explore just what operating the fair safely might look like, the Fair Board consulted guidelines from the IAFE and talked to local public health officials, as well as as County Administrator Sara Folsted and County Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Among other things, the IAFE’s guidelines included rigorous cleaning and restrictions on workers over the age of 60. Dvorak noted that most of the Fair Board is over the age of 60, so he would have had to find other staff.
Even with such restrictions, preventing an outbreak of the virus at the fairgrounds would be difficult. Dvorak said that the risk was one that Fair Board members were simply not willing to take.
“How would we live that down?” he said. “You don’t want that black eye.”
In addition to the potential public health risks, additional costs of running such a fair would come a significant loss of revenue. Given social distancing requirements, the fair would only be able to safely accommodate a fraction of its normal attendance.
Even without such restrictions, Dvorak said he anticipated a drastic decline in attendance due to both public health fears and economic concerns. That could jeopardize the ability of both vendors to cover their expenses and the Fair Board to pay for events and shows.
“Ultimately, you have to run the fair like it’s a business,” he said. “We decided it’s in the best interest of everybody that we call it off.”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that he’s saddened by the fair’s decision, but not surprised. Johnson said that given the public health risks and economic challenges, the math didn’t add up.
“While painful, I think it was the right decision on their part,” he said. “We stand ready to help for next year.”