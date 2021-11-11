An Owatonna man who reportedly had nearly 70 stolen drivers licenses, birth certificates, and credit and Social Security cards stashed in his car is facing multiple felonies.
Trace Michael Stanley, 24, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court Wednesday with possession of a stolen firearm, receiving stolen property, identity theft, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies. Stanley is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge of credit card fraud.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified Sept. 30 of two car break ins. Both victims reported a window to their vehicle was broken and that various items were taken, including credit cards. One victim's credit cards were reportedly used in Owatonna, Medford and Faribault.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Stanley purchasing a laptop and exiting a Faribault store with a female who has not been charged in the case. Still images from video surveillance of one of the thefts reportedly shows two suspects, one of whom appears to be Stanley.
Officers located Stanley at a local motel Oct. 1 and saw him carrying items to a nearby Dumpster, according to the report. Officers pulled Stanley over as he drove out of the parking lot and placed him under arrest. Inside the dumpster, investigators reportedly found miscellaneous tools, golf clubs and an empty laptop box with a UPC code that matched one purchased with the stolen credit card.
According to court records, a Rice County investigator told an Owatonna officer that Stanley was a suspect in a vehicle break-in and theft of a .22 caliber rifle there, as well as a second vehicle break-in in which checkbooks from a business were stolen.
During a search of Stanley's car, officers allegedly found checkbooks, a typewriter used for counterfeiting checks, ammunition, a .22 caliber rifle matching the one stolen from Rice County, a laptop with a serial number matching the one purchased with the stolen credit card in Faribault and two fraudulent temporary drivers licenses, including one with Stanley's photo, along with 66 stolen drivers licenses, and credit and Social Security cards.
Also found was a suitcase with a digital scale and a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
Stanley's has several felony convictions, including one in December 2016 for aiding and abetting possession of stolen property. In that case, a Steele County judge stayed potential jail time, but sentenced him to five years of supervised probation which expires next month.
Stanley was charged in July in Dodge County District Court with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft after he allegedly broke into an apartment and stole a laptop and $1,000 in cash, among other things. A pre-trial hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 8.