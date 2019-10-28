OWATONNA — “It sounds morbid, but it’s actually something that’s really quite uplifting,” promises Garrick Comeaux, director of music and liturgy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. This weekend, Comeaux is bringing his Twin Cities-based ensemble Consortium Carissimi to Owatonna for a performance of “Totentanz,” by German composer Hugo Distler.
Translated literally to “death dance,” the composition consists of 14 short a cappella performances, each followed by a spoken dialogue between a member of the ensemble and the embodiment of Death, portrayed by actor Luverne Seifert. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
“This is a German-language, Lutheran [tradition],” says Comeaux, noting that the venue is perfect. “Everything that we are singing, it’s really appropriate that we’re singing it at Trinity Lutheran Church.”
In addition to “Totentanz,” the ensemble will open with a 16th-century piece by Leonhard Lechner called “German Sayings of Life and Death.” As an Italian baroque ensemble, the consortium’s musicians frequently play period instruments like the lute, organ and baroque harp.
“It’s all people who specialize in both singing the early music and playing these instruments,” says Comeaux.
The main act will then be followed by music from Heinrich Schutz, a contemporary of Lechner. In writing “Totentanz,” Distler drew inspiration from these predecessors, although he himself wasn’t born until 1908, roughly a decade before “German Sayings” was rediscovered.
“It had disappeared. It was only talked about but no one had the music until about 1920,” explains Comeaux. “This music was, however, very influential to Distler. He was not a baroque composer, he’s contemporary. He wrote the ‘Totentanz’ in the light of what he experienced by hearing Lechner’s piece.”
While it draws inspiration from an earlier time, Comeaux says the piece still spotlights Distler’s unique, early 20th-century style.
“He tries to incorporate a lot of techniques that both Lechner and Schutz use. He really does write in a style that belongs to them while maintaining his unique style of being contemporary — lots of dissonances,” he explains.
According to Comeaux, Lechner and Schutz had been inspired in turn by the Italian baroque style, which is the main genre of music that Consortium Carissimi performs.
“We tend to base ourselves on the Italian school because it had such strong influence throughout all of Europe,” says Comeaux. “In many instances, these German composers were extremely influenced by the Italian school — especially Schutz.”
For this concert in particular, Comeaux has also been working in collaboration with guest conductor Kathy Romey to plan and perform the three compositions. Romey heads up choral studies at the University of Minnesota and is the director of the Minnesota Chorale.
While the subject matter itself may be slightly morbid, Comeaux reiterates that the tone and style of the pieces themselves is uplifting.
“It is delightful music that underscores life on Earth. Sometimes it’s difficult, sometimes it’s not, but in the end we find peace,” says Comeaux. “That is the message that all these texts in German have.”
The event will also be an opportunity for audience members to remember and celebrate loved ones who have passed away. Comeaux says there will be cards at the door where visitors can write down the name of a late family member or friend. After the concert, all of the names will be listed together on the consortium’s website.
For Comeaux, the music — and the remembrances that will accompany it — is perfect for this time of year.
“Saints and souls, that is what is coming up right now in the church year; we celebrate All Saints Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2,” says Comeaux. “That’s something we have in common at all of our churches.”
Later this season, Comeaux will oversee another holiday-themed performance when the Owatonna Chorale performs at Associated Church for an early Thanksgiving celebration. In addition to heading up Consortium Carissimi in the metro, Comeaux just launched the local choir this fall.
“We’re going to be rehearsing every Monday from now up until the middle of December, so we can continue our momentum of gathering and getting people together,” says Comeaux. He notes that the response has been overwhelmingly positive in the community, saying nearly 40 people showed up to the first rehearsal.
For more information or to get involved with the Owatonna Chorale, residents can contact Comeaux at garrickcomeaux@msn.com or at 612-741-2524. For those wishing to attend Consortium Carissimi’s performance this Sunday, tickets are available at the door or online at consortiumcarissimi.org. Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and free for anyone under 18 years old.