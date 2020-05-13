Local moms Amanda Gislason, left, and Missy Ahrens, pictured here with their children Gunnar and Miley, have been the leading force behind the We All Play committee to bring an inclusive playground and miracle field to Manthey Park in Owatonna. Despite funding being on track to begin construction in August, the mothers have agreed to delay until 2021 due to the ongoing complications surrounding COVID-19. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)