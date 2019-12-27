OWATONNA — Although Torey’s is typically closed on Sundays, the restaurant’s upstairs was packed Dec. 15 with nearly 200 people snacking on appetizers and taking in the musical stylings of the Owatonna High School Jazz Band.
This year marked the first in what will likely be a series of annual “Holijazzle” benefit shows, an idea that grew from a silent auction win and has turned into a potential yearly fundraiser for local nonprofits.
When asked what drew such a large crowd to the inaugural concert, organizer Todd Egbert said there were probably a variety of factors at play — one of them being that it was a new event, with proceeds from this year’s show going to Rachel’s Light.
After expenses, he said the show raised just over $3,000 for the transitional housing nonprofit. Serving women and children, the Meriden-based organization just started taking in clients in September. Because it’s still getting off the ground, Egbert said it was an easy choice when he was trying to find a cause for the concert.
“It was a newer organization that’s popped up within the last couple years. In my mind, it was a way to help support them early on,” he explained.
Egbert, an Owatonna resident and district parent, had the opportunity to help put the show together thanks to a fortuitous silent auction win at the Music Boosters of Owatonna concert last January. When he saw no one had bid yet on an hour-long show from the Jazz Band, he put his name down right away — in part to support his daughter, who plays in the student ensemble.
After winning, Egbert said the most difficult part was figuring out what to do with the event. Following discussions with his wife, Joanna, and band director Peter Guenther, he said the idea formed to make it a fundraiser.
The promised 60 minutes was expanded into a two-hour time slot, and Egbert said the students played for nearly the entire length of the Dec. 15 program. “It was a long concert — they started playing around 4:15 p.m. and didn’t finish until just after 6 p.m.”
On stage, the teens were accompanied by Tim Van Gelder — a local doctor — and Superintendent Jeff Elstad, who both performed with the ensemble.
While Egbert said he anticipated selling maybe 100 tickets to the show, there ended up being just fewer than 200 purchased. Admission was available for sale at a number of local businesses in the weeks leading up to the concert, but Egbert said almost a third of the event’s attendees purchased tickets at the last minute.
“We sold about 20 tickets at the door, and around 30 to 40 in the two days prior to the show,” he explained. “We ended up being fortunate that not everybody showed up!”
When asked what he thought made the inaugural event so successful, Egbert said the Sunday afternoon time slot and the opportunity the see the second floor of Torey’s Restaurant were potential factors, in addition to the cause and the newness of the event.
Liz Keck, board chair at Rachel’s Light, was also present at the show along with Executive Director Amanda Starks. Keck said she was first approached about the benefit by Egbert back in November.
“Todd reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to do this for you. We’d like to have an event at Torey’s and have the OHS Jazz Band play.’ He already had a plan and most of the details worked out,” explained Keck.
While Rachel’s Light opened its doors just this past September, Keck said the board of directors had been meeting for over two years prior, trying to develop policies and build both the program and funds. Since it’s a relatively new organization, she explained that it’s hard as of now to receive government grant money — adding that fundraisers like the “Holijazzle” help specifically with basic expenses like rent and utilities.
“Rachel’s Light doesn’t receive any government funding, so all of our expenses have to be covered by the community and fundraisers,” said Keck. “We can apply for state grants, but when you are starting up new organizations, you have to prove that what you’re doing is working. You have to have some outcomes, and it’s hard to have those without having been open.”
Although the nonprofit is still starting out, Keck added that the home has been well-used throughout the fall, with almost 40 referrals since September and only one week where the shelter hasn’t been full.
For Egbert’s part, he said he’s hoping to make the “Holijazzle” into an annual tradition, possibly benefitting Rachel’s Light again or contributing to a different local organization each year.
“I think it’s going to become a standard Jazz Band event,” he explained, a feeling that Guenther also expressed going into the show.
Coming off of this year’s concert, Keck said she was incredibly grateful for the community’s support of her nonprofit.
“We couldn’t do any of this without them. We really want to give a big thank you to the Jazz Band and to Todd, for helping us get the fundraiser up and running,” said Keck. “It was wonderful news that somebody in our community wanted to help the women and children in Rachel’s Light.”