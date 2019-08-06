OWATONNA — Back-to-school can be a stressful time between kids fighting off the end-of-summer blues and teachers having to help their new students cope with the transition. One thing that should not be a cause of stress, however, is parents trying to figure out how to afford the school supplies that their children need.
“People start reaching out to us a month before school saying they need backpacks,” said Candy Buck, a board member for the Salvation Army in Owatonna and coordinator for the organization’s longstanding back-to-school backpack program. “Some of their students that don’t have backpacks end up just carrying their papers that aren’t making it home.”
On Wednesday, Buck and her army of volunteers will be handing out backpacks stocked with all the most essential school supplies to local students entering kindergarten to sixth grade at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Owatonna. The 400 backpacks filled on Monday will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Referencing the Salvation Army’s mission to serve the community, Buck stated that the true beauty of the backpack program is that it is entirely made possible by the generosity of the community we live in.
“When we do the Red Kettle Campaign over the holidays, this is one of the ways that the funds are dispersed,” she explained. “We put more than $5,000 back into the community with these backpacks. It’s the community that’s doing this. They’re giving back and making it all possible.”
Buck admits that without the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign — for which she also serves as the coordinator — the backpack program would not be possible. Aside from the distribution in Owatonna, the Salvation Army also dropped off 50 backpacks in Ellendale and 50 backpacks in Blooming Prairie for organizers to hand out to children in need before the school year begins.
Though the backpacks generally go to low-income households, Buck said that there is no income requirement necessary to receive a backpack filled with supplies. Buck said the reason behind not basing the program on income is simple: sometimes life just happens.
“Let’s say there’s a family where both the mom and the dad are working, but Mom is about to go on maternity leave and Dad was just in a car accident,” Buck said. “Technically they may feel they don’t meet the qualifications, but they are currently in need because of these unforeseen circumstances that happen all the time. It could just be a one-time thing, but they’re going to be really grateful.”
Helping any person who is in a place of need is especially important to Buck who found herself out of work once upon of time due to an injury. She said at that moment she knew she needed to take advantage of resources that she hadn’t previously known existed, leaving her with the desire to pay it forward in the future.
“I knew I needed to give back,” Buck said. “Life happens. The unforeseen is unexpected. Sometimes we just hit a hard time and need a little help.”
In her three years of heading up the backpack program for the Salvation Army, Buck said that she has never once encountered a family who either wasn’t in need of a little help or who wasn’t extremely appreciative.
“The joy on the faces of the kids who receive the backpacks is just amazing,” Buck said. “I know sometimes parents can feel ashamed when they need help, but I just want them to know that they don’t need to feel bad about having this need. Let this be one less stressor for you and your student.”
The distribution of the backpacks will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 1810 S. Cedar Avenue in Owatonna. Backpacks will be handed out until 6 p.m. or until supplies last. To receive a backpack, bring a valid ID. Recipients will also be asked to fill out a form for the Salvation Army, which can be filled out at the time of pick up or prior to the start time.
Those interested in volunteering for the backpack distribution can call Candy Buck at 507-649-2703 or come to the store around 1:30 p.m.