Budget season for local municipalities is about a six-month venture, and setting the preliminary budget and tax levy is only one cog in the process.
While the preliminary tax levy increase for Steele County was set at 6.5% by the Steele County Board of Commissioners Sept. 28, County Treasurer Cathy Piepho said property owners will actually see a decrease in the county portion of their property taxes — so long as their property value hasn’t increased from 2020. This is due to the levy increase remaining below the projected 7% tax base increase in the county.
The preliminary budget was set at just under $59.5 million.
Now that the preliminary numbers have been set, the commissioners cannot go above that limit. They can, however, approve a number below the preliminary amount, and the commissioners have made it clear that, ideally, they would like to do that.
“I want to make it clear for the public that 6.5% is the most it can be, but that every department is going to work to try to get that down further,” said Commissioner Greg Krueger at the meeting last week.
That could take a bit of creative thinking, however, as Piepho said that 15 departments submitted budgets with zero increase or a decrease for 2022.
The significant increases to the 2022 preliminary tax levy are largely centered around public safety, as the Steele County Sheriff’s Office needs an additional $264,000 for shared costs with the city of Owatonna for a drug task force agent, as well as increased costs for equipment and personnel increases.
Piepho said the Emergency Management budget also had a significant increase of $117,500, due to the restructuring of the department as a result of Mike Johnson’s retirement in May. Johnson was the Emergency Management director for both the city of Owatonna and Steele County, but following his retirement, the two entities elected to have their own directors in that department.
The city of Owatonna hired Ed Hoffman, who fills Johnson’s roles as both the city’s Emergency Management director and the fire chief. Steele County, meanwhile, hired Kristen Sailer as its Emergency Management director, who stepped into the role in June.
“There are a fair number of capital improvement projects planned for 2022 that account for $694,000 of the total levy increase,” said Piepho. “And Steele County’s portion of the MNPrairie budget equates to another $215,000 increase.”
Piepho said personnel expenditures only increased by approximately $200,000, due to the elimination of eight positions and there is no increase to the county’s health insurance premiums.
The final budget and tax levy will be approved at the Dec. 14 meeting following a public hearing on the two.