After a successful inaugural event in 2020, National Entrepreneurship Week will once again take the spotlight next week in Owatonna, celebrating the past and present icons in Steele County’s business community.
“National Entrepreneurship Week is the perfect time to celebrate the many innovators who have called Steele County home,” said Bill Owns, executive director of Owatonna Area Business Development Center, which will be spearheading the upcoming celebrations beginning Monday. “Our plan, both this year and in the future, is to recognize the achievements of those entrepreneurs of the past and present, while providing awareness of the many tools at our disposal to assist current and future entrepreneurs.”
As was done in the inaugural event last year, five more influential players in the area’s business community will be inducted into the Steele County Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame. This year, the 2020 inductees includes the Gandrud family of Gandy Company, the Kaplan family of Owatonna Tool Company, Otto Josten of Jostens, Carol Nelson of National Hydro-Ax and Cybex International, and the Lange family of Owatonna Canning Company and Festal Farms.
The new class will be joining Bob Ayers with FoamCraft Packaginng, Inc., C.I. Buxton of Federated Insurance, James Martineau of Viracon, Tom Peterson of Climate by Design International, and Harry Wenger of Wenger Corporation in the Hall of Fame.
Also returning for the second year, an Entrepreneur of the Year will be named. This year’s finalists are Scott Limberg of Limberg Productions, Dan Kubista of Wagner’s Lunch, Scott and Jolayne Mohs of Mohs Construction, Scott Hagland of Straight River Coffee, and Foremost Brewing Cooperative.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second Entrepreneurship Week celebration in Owatonna will look a bit different from its first year. Specifically, the banquet that will honor the newly elected Steele County Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame inductees and announce the winner of the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year will be postponed until people are once again allowed to gather safely together. There is no tentative date at this time.
Beginning Monday, video interviews will be broadcasted with the second class of Hall of Fame inductees, plus videos with other local entrepreneurs telling stories about the history of innovation in Steele County.
The focus will shift to present-day on Wednesday, featuring a marketing competition among local high school students. The teams each presented 15-minute videos outlining marketing ideas they have for existing businesses. The winning teams will receive cash awards that can be used to further their education or help them start or expand their own businesses.
The week will end with a panel discussion and a closer look at the finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year.
All videos can be found on Owatonna Live, local public access channels, and on Facebook.
The Gandy Company
Though E.S. Gandrud held about 80 patents, it was his invention of the Gandy wheel that put the Gandy Company on the map. Using two pairs of pliers and a coil, the resulting wire model progressed into a rod measuring wheel that enabled one person to accurately measure acres where previously it had taken two. Approved by the Agriculture Adjustment Administration in 1936, the Gandy wheel instantly came into high demand to meet the measurement of field acres to qualify for farm programs.
Gandrud brought his firm to Owatonna in 1937 starting in a garage on Mill Street before relocating to a basement near the rear of the current Wells Fargo Bank in downtown. The firm eventually moved in 1945 by building a plant on the east side of Main Street to produce fertilizer spreaders for the military.
In 1980, Gandrud received the University of Minnesota’s Outstanding Achievement Awards and was inducted into the Minnesota Inventors Hall of Fame in 1984.
The Gandy Company is now located on Rice Lake Road in Owatonna and continues to be family owned and operated.
Owatonna Tool Company
The foundation for the Owatonna Tool Company’s success was created by a simple but effective gear puller patented by Reuben Kaplan called the “Grip-O-Matic.” By 1934, the company was selling a variety of mechanic’s tools to farmers and service stations. When World War II began impacting the United States, the Owatonna-based company sold large quantities of tools to both the Army and Navy.
In 1953, R.W. “Buzz” Kaplan began looking for new products for the company to manufacture while another company approached them about producing hardware for window awnings. Instead of just producing the hardware, the company’s engineers redesigned the device, creating the patented lever lock operator.
Today, Owatonna Tool Company – or OTC Tools – is a global supplier of vehicle electronic diagnostic instruments, fuel systems service tools, special service tools, general purpose tools, pullers, heavy-duty tools, shop equipment, and hydraulic components.
Otto Josten
What started as a watch-repair business, Otto Josten’s company founded in 1900 has become a household name for any American family who has a child go through high school. The Josten Manufacturing Company first produced scholastic pins, but as Josten recognized early the growing trend in the country for students requesting rings specifically designed for their graduation class, Jostens took off.
Josten founded the American Yearbook Company in 1950, later merging it under the Jostens brand. For over 100 years the company has been the preeminent supplier of class rings, yearbooks, graduation products, and photographic services to schools throughout North America.
Jostens is also the primary supplier for Super Bowl rings.
Carol Nelson
Always interested in starting his own business, Carol Nelson has founded several.
His company National Tree Expert contracted with utility companies to clear new and existing right-of-ways. When the machines weren’t fast enough, Nelson decided to find a more efficient way to do the job. The single brush mower attachment and brush cutter head developed by Nelson is still being used today.
Nelson is known as one of the true entrepreneurial spirits of Owatonna. If he wasn’t building a forestry product line, he was investing in two brothers’ dream of creating a new exercise equipment line – what would eventually be known as Cybex.
The Lange Family
In 1911, L.C. Lange purchased a pea cannery in Owatonna. That first purchase was the beginning of what would be known as the Owatonna Canning Company and Lange family philanthropic dynasty. Developing new ways to create fresh, healthy and local produce was always part of the family tradition, in one year the company processed crops grown on approximately 200 acres.
About a decade later, the organization was incorporated and came to notoriety with the highly acclaimed Festal Pumpkin – the gold standard for pumpkin pie during the holidays.
In 1997, the Owatonna Canning Company was purchased by Chiquita Brands International, later acquired by Seneca Foods and later again to Lakeside Foods, Inc. The Lange family remains an important part of the business through the ownership of Festal Farm Company, which consists of 7,500 acres of agricultural land leased to Lakeside Foods.