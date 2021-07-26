This year was different as the Steele County Kids Safety Camp was a special one day camp. Organizers adjusted the program this year to keep sizes smaller for COVID-19 reasons, holding the one-day camps on Thursday and Friday. All classes were one day for kids to take part and experience Safety Camp as best they could.
Kids started out down at Kaplan's Woods in Owatonna with a parade by the Owatonna Police and Fire departments, Steele County Sheriff’s Office, McGruff the Crime Dog, Crash Dummies Vince & Larry, and Sparky the Fire Dog. Following the parade, the kids were able to learn boating, fishing, camping and firearms safety.
At lunch, the group traveled to the fairgrounds to eat and have afternoon classes. Afternoon classes included fire, electrical, bike and equipment safety. With the heat experienced last week, kids were able to cool off by being sprayed down by the fire truck.
The Safety Camp board thanks everyone who came to camp this year as well as all the volunteers.
Steele County Kids Safety Camp is an annual program for kids who had just completed the third grade in schools across the county. The camp is typically held in June, but was delayed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.