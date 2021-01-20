Two Owatonna groups focused on cultural inclusion and diversity advocacy have been working behind the scenes to join forces.
Now with the help of two grants awarded this month, the group is ready for the public debut as one entity working toward their dream: an Owatonna community enriched in cultural understanding.
The Alliance for Greater Equity is the brainchild of those who headed up the Cultural Diversity Network of Owatonna, which brought the community the CulturFest event for 20 years, and the Better Together Committee, a sponsor of several community engagement events since 2019. Rebecca Moore with the Better Together planning committee said she was approached about collaborating with the Cultural Diversity Network following the conclusion of the successful Better Together Community Reading Circles, an effort to highlight issues of race and race relations in the community ignited by the ripple effect of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in 2020.
“The person who suggested it just pointed out that the Cultural Diversity Network and Better Together were really doing similar work and instead of being separate, why not join forces and use that entire energy and resources to revitalize this work in Owatonna,” Moore said. “I talked to the two boards to ask if this could be a possibility and the resounding answer was yes, we really wanted this.”
While the Better Together events had been greatly attended, Moore admitted at the end of each event there was always a question of where they were going next to continue their efforts. The Cultural Diversity Network had been facing similar questions, especially following the discontinuation of their popular CulturFest after the 2018 event.
“We had the same team for 10 to 15 years doing the work to put on the festival and we were losing a few of our members,” said Mandy Young, Alliance treasurer and former treasurer for the network. “The amount of energy it took was just too much for us to continue, so we decided we had to take a step back and find some other projects to do.”
While the group was able to put together the Owatonna Now website, a virtual welcome hub that launched in 2019 to provide a one-stop-shop for new residents and visitors to the area, Young said they were left “looking for their next place.”
“Bringing our groups together and adding diversity to the board – which we had both struggled to get and maintain diverse perspectives on our boards – we felt like we had this new life and enthusiasm,” said Moore, who is now serving as the vice-chair of the alliance. “We are so thrilled to add members of color to our board and we want them to be leading the decision making on how we focus our work. These are people who are not only passionate about what we want to do, but who bring a broad array of perspectives for what we need to be doing in this community.”
The new organization is made up of a hybrid of Better Together committee members, Cultural Diversity Network board members, and a handful of new board members unique to the alliance and the work they will be pursuing moving forward. The group of roughly 25 people consists of educators, business professionals, diversity professionals, nonprofit workers, faith leaders, people of color, people who represent multi-racial families and people who have immigrated here - just to name a few descriptors.
Kicking off the new year with a bang, the alliance was also awarded two grants to help them pursue four projects they have identified as priorities in the community.
The group was included in $20,000 of awards handed out to area organizations advancing racial equity by the Mayo Clinic Health System. The alliance received $5,000 for what they labeled their “Bridging the Equity Divide: Four Pathways to Increased Equity and Inclusion” program. Moore was quoted in a press release from Mayo that the grant money will be critical to their projects that focus on education, mentoring and celebration of diversity, all intending to “eliminate racism and create a more united community.”
Two days later, it was announced the alliance was also granted $12,250 to put toward the same projects from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and their Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grants program.
The projects the money will be allocated to will support the four pillars the alliance has identified for their organization: educate, celebrate, advocate and integrate. The projects will include a racial education series for the alliance board, a mentoring program focused on leadership within the local communities of color, and mentoring program focused on career and college readiness for area youth, and collaboration with the youth group Mixed Roots, who put together a smaller version of the popular CulturFest.
“Our children are our asset,” said Khadra Muhidin, alliance board member and success coach for Owatonna Public Schools. “So many of us came here empty handed, but we have our children. To educate and empower them and give them the tools they need that will lead them to their future – our future – that is why I wanted to be a part of this board.”
Ashlan Zurbriggen, another newcomer to the board, said the racial climate in Minnesota and the local community over the last year is what ignited her desire to join the board, stating there is no better time than now to begin community engagement.
“We all have so much to learn, but we have this amazing group with various backgrounds and education that are ready to collaborate with our students and the community,” said Zurbriggen. “We have got to start this work right now.”
With the alliance still coming together and finding its footing, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presenting obstacles of in-person gatherings, Alliance Board Chair Brian Coleman said there is still a lot of work to be done.
“It takes a lot of work and a lot of effort, but you can’t do it by yourself,” Coleman said. “It is important that we acknowledge the work that has been done for quite a while in the community between these two former groups, and it speaks loudly in the sense of making our community a better place and utilizing resources and manpower behind it to do this kind of work. From my perspective, this honors the work done prior and the work yet to be done.”