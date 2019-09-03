CHANHASSEN — The temperatures in Steele County this summer were average, but the overall weather was wetter, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Although astronomical summer won’t officially end in Minnesota until 2:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, meteorological summer — the way meteorologists and climatologists define summer and other seasons based on the annual temperature cycle — ended over the weekend, leaving meteorologists with an opportunity to look back over the past three months to see how areas fared.
Christopher O’Brien, a meteorologist with the weather service, did just that and found that Steele County was average when it came to temperature. Based on the reports of a co-op observer who has been reporting to the weather service since 1961, said that “this past summer was the 36th warmest at 69.8 degrees, which is exactly average” for the county.
There were, of course, some days that were much warmer and others much cooler. The highest temperature during the months running June 1 through Aug. 31 was recorded on July 20, when the thermometer read 94 degrees, O’Brien said. The lowest temperature this summer was on June 13, when readings dropped to 42 degrees.
July 20 was not only the warmest day of the summer, but the wettest as well, O’Brien said. That day, 2.76 inches of rain fell.
Having warm, wet days is not that unusual, O’Brien said.
“The warmer the air is, the more moisture it is able to hold, so thunderstorms on warmer days can be prodigious precipitation producers,” he said.
For the season as a whole, 19.46 inches of rain fell, making the summer of 2019 the eighth wettest summer on record. The average rainfall for Steele County during the summer is 13.99 inches, O’Brien said.
As for the current season of meteorological autumn, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a three-month forecast for the months of September, October and November which favors warmer and wetter than average weather for Steele County.