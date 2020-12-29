Blooming Prairie has had about as many cases in 2020 as it did in 2018 and 2019 combined, according to city attorney Jason Iacovino
Iacovino shared the revelation with the Blooming Prairie City Council after reviewing cases and citations as he does annually since he took the role in 2015.
“Technically any ticket is a case,” Iacovino said, meaning cases could be as minor as a parking ticket up to a gross misdemeanor.
Traffic cases, such as speeding and driving after cancellation/revocation, account for the majority of the increase. Traffic on Highway 218 continues to get busier through the Blooming Prairie area, Iacovino noted.
“I think what that says is that the police department has been certainly more active,” Iacovino said, highlighting that the increase is due mainly to more aggressive patrolling.
The uptick in cases hasn’t necessarily made the attorney busier though, as many tickets are just simply paid. He adds that these things tend to trend up and down and can be rather unpredictable.
The courts are backlogged right now with tickets and cases from the end of 2019 into 2020, according to Iacovino. He said the courts are seeing a higher rate of cases per arraignment day.
Despite the shutdown and limited movement, Iacovino says they are still continuing to get new cases at a rate that’s higher than before.
Traffic crime increases statewide this year
Areas across the state are seeing similar trends in the amount of traffic tickets this year.
“One of the many consequences we’ve seen as a result of the pandemic is the exponential increase in the number of serious speed-related violations and traffic fatalities taking place on Minnesota roads compared to last year,” according to the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.
Preliminary numbers from the state department show 391 deaths as of Dec. 28, which is a 9% increase from this time last year.
Lighter traffic as a result of the pandemic can tempt drivers to speed more than they would otherwise. More than 1,000 speeding tickets have been issued by the Minnesota State Patrol for those speeding at 100 mph or more so far this year. That’s a massive jump from last year’s 530-plus tickets.
The department along with its partners will be allocating more resources to the uptick in speeding in the new year, according to the office.