OWATONNA — Jon Osmundson is a lot of things — a devoted husband, a loving father, a loyal friend, a dedicated co-worker, and a professional air guitarist.
One thing Jon will never be, however, is a victim of cancer.
In the beginning of 2019, Jon randomly noticed while at work that he was dragging his left foot. Being the jovial man that he is, he laughed to himself and told his body to “get it together” and went about his day as usual. As the weeks and months progressed, he started having issues getting in and out of his car.
“I honestly thought it was a pinched nerve,” Jon said. “But during a family member’s graduation party, I was talking to another family member who is an EMT about it and he said point-blank that I needed to have someone take a look at it.”
“Then I switched our names for my doctor’s appointment,” laughed Jon’s wife, Lori Osmundson, who had a upcoming appointment shortly after the party and wanted to assure that her husband would be promptly seen. “It wasn’t just the leg, but he was also super-fatigued.”
After being told that Jon wouldn’t be seen again by a specialist for another three months, Lori pulled some additional strings to get him in much earlier for an MRI. That next day, he was diagnosed with Grade 3 Hemangiopericytoma — a cancerous brain tumor.
“They gave me the option to have the surgery before or after my son’s wedding,” Jon said. “I told them let’s do it sooner. I have to be able to play the air guitar one more time in my life.”
Always the jokester and the first to crack a smile, Jon stated that the despite the five-hour surgery and 30 radiation treatments that followed he was determined to never lose his positive attitude and cheery disposition. Taking a longstanding joke of his, Jon’s motto throughout his cancer journey was simple: Don’t let the cancer win.
“Coming out of the surgery I felt good and I still had my wits about me. I was just happy that the surgeons found a brain,” Jon laughed. “In August I was able to play the air guitar at my son’s wedding, so I was happy. I can live with what I got.”
Jon had to go through multiple rounds of physical, occupation, and recreational therapy in order to get back on his feet following surgery, but once again he insisted that he never let any of it get him down. Some of it is credit to his sunny view on life, but he admits that part of it was also a new perspective he was shown.
“When I started my radiation treatment and I saw the kids,” said Jon, who is a father of four and a grandfather of soon-to-be three, "that was just so hard. They still had an entire life to live.”
Much to Jon’s surprise, he was selected as one of the recipients for the upcoming From the Heart charity race. From the Heart provides emotional, physical, and financial support to local families dealing with cancer. The 2020 event is scheduled for May 2.
“All of this really blew me away,” Jon said, adding that the community had already put on one benefit in his honor. “The love and support through this whole thing has been incredible.”
“Blessed is a word we use a lot around here,” Lori said through tears. “You don’t always get to know what people think about you while you’re still here. It is impossible to say thank you enough.”
Jon will be standing alongside Mark Woodrich, who is a father of two young girls, and Nova Maas, an second grade student at Lincoln Elementary during the From the Heart event. Feeling as though his community has already given so much, Jon admits that it’s hard for him to accept more.
“I am happy to be a face and a name at the event, and it if helps anyone else than that is what matters,” Jon said. “But if I could, I would give all the money to the other two — a young family and a child.”
Both Jon and Lori have walked in the From the Heart race in the past, with Lori stating that she has only missed one year since the event’s inception. While they have always been connected to the recipients in some way in previous years, they stated that they never imagined they’d be on the receiving end of such an important community event.
“It is so humbling to see the good in people in this way,” Lori said. “People have been so kind… I am just speechless.”
“I know that I have a different outlook on others now,” Jon added. “If I could find a way to pay back the kindness given to me — I just hope I can be that for someone else someday.”