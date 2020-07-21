Growth is ongoing in Owatonna’s industrial park, this time with an already well-established company of nearly 40 years.
Cybex International, the largest vertically integrated fitness equipment manufacturing facility in the country, will expand production within the next year as the parent-company Life Fitness relocates cardiovascular manufacturing and assembly operations to Owatonna. The operations currently take place in Franklin, Illinois, and the public relations manager for Life Fitness said that relocation initiative will improve efficiency to better serve customers.
“During this time, we are working closely with the union that represents our manufacturing employees in Franklin Park to ensure the best possible transition for impacted employees,” said Dana Andreoli. “We are also offering these employees the opportunity to relocate to Owatonna.”
Andreoli said a total of 150 new job opportunities will open up in Owatonna as a result of the transition. The jobs will range from salaried positions in engineering and purchasing to hourly positions in assembly and maintenance.
While the transition will add to the 285 employees currently located at the Owatonna facility, Andreoli said that there are no current plans to add to the building that was recently expanded by 150,000 square-feet in 2017, bringing the total footprint to 490,000 square-feet.
“This expansion also included an investment in automation and technology, which increased the facility’s overall manufacturing capacity to support the continued growth of the fitness industry,” Andreoli said. “The decision to relocate out manufacturing operations to Owatonna was made because this is our largest, most recently renovated and least utilized domestic facility. It has the necessary space and capacity to add assembly lines to create a vertically integrated cardio production facility.”
Andreoli said that the partnership with the city of Owatonna in developing a business-friendly environment also played into the decision to increase operations at the local Cybex facility.
“We have a strong history of working together as we’ve expanded our operations here,” Andreoli said.
The increase in jobs remains on trend for Owatonna in the last year, as companies such as Costco and Minimizer announced in 2019 they would be moving to the city’s industrial park. Rise Modular also opened a facility in Owatonna last year, and Daikin recently finished an expansion to their existing facility.