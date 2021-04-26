A new online platform that was launched earlier this month is aiming to put community engagement at the forefront of Owatonna.
“Engage Owatonna” is an interactive website that is designed to work as a tool to compliment other forms of public consultations, such as open houses, focus groups, workshops and public hearings. Peng Olson, who sits on the Engage Owatonna taskforce, said the website has been in the works for nearly two years following grant money that was available from the United Way of Steele County.
The new platform is a continuum of the grassroots, citizen-driven effort called Owatonna Forward, which began in 2016, Olson said. That effort centered around gathering voices throughout the community to identify the main goals – or “destiny drivers” – that residents would like to reach toward for Owatonna’s future.
“We found people who were willing to cross boundaries, to see the big picture and to help execute it,” Olson said. “And to be intentional so that all people could have a voice.”
Olson said that there was still the question of “who was missing at the table?” that loomed over the input they were able to gather through surveys, coffee groups, public forums and open houses. As some of the championing and support with Owatonna Forward began to fall to the wayside, Olson said the Engage Owatonna task force was ready to give new life to the idea with an easily accessible platform.
“We need to take two steps back sometimes to take one step forward,” Olson said. “When I was working at Owatonna Forward I was always looking at other communities and how they were doing things … In my mind it was always, I want to bring a group of people together to begin to evaluate tools and platforms around community engagement – is there a way to take that process we did manually virtually? Because I had seen it done in other communities.”
Olson said she learned about Bang the Table, an Australian-based company that provides communities with a platform for their residents to access information and enable them to “have their say.” According to their website, Bang the Table “drives inclusive, transparent, and measurable community engagement processes that empower collaborative learning, discussion, and debate.”
When the United Way grant funding was available, but limited to volunteer or community engagement, Olson purchased the domain through Bang the Table. This year, using funds from a Blandin Foundation grant, the task force has launched Engage Owatonna as a 12-month pilot endeavor to test the platform’s potential and viability among the community.
The platform provides five different levels of community engagement: inform, consult, involve, collaborate, and empower.
Engage Owatonna went live earlier this month following an Owatonna School Board meeting, announcing the first of three projects currently live on the website: How will the current Owatonna High School property be used? In November 2019, when the community successfully approved a $104 million bond referendum to build a new high school, a second part of the bond referendum to allocate $8 million toward repurposing the current high school campus for school district and/or community needs was also passed.
The questions and comments that will be collected through Engage Owatonna will help inform the efforts of a newly commissioned community member task force to be established this fall. This group will examine and recommend the best use of the property leading to the final project scope in December.
Since launching the site, ideas that include creating a place to play pickle ball or providing a venue for community benefit concerts have already been posted. There is also a place to directly ask Superintendent Jeff Elstad questions and people have the capability to “like” or comment on the ideas they see posted by others.
The website is moderated by the Bang the Table company, which Olson said prevents things such as profanity, bullying and misinformation from being shared on the site.
The idea isn’t for only one entity to own the website, but for it to be a platform that government, education, business, healthcare, nonprofits, and all other areas of a community can utilize, Olson said. Eventually, the task force is hoping there will be enough support from key players in the community – such as the school district, the city of Owatonna, and corporate partners – to fully fund the project beyond the pilot program.
Other projects currently listed on the site include “Every Voice: Community Stories” about the diversity in Owatonna and another about the Engage Owatonna platform, which asks users to submit ideas and topics for the platform to take from.
The Engage Owatonna task force was also prepared to post the downtown streetscape project on the website as a place to inform the public and allow people to ask questions, but the Owatonna City Council said it was not interested in being a part of it during a work session on April 20. Councilors stated they would rather the city hire their own communications specialist than share the resource with other entities.