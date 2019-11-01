OWATONNA — Despite many having been martyred for their faith — some as long ago as the first century A.D. — a number of saints came back to life on Friday at St. Joseph’s Church in Owatonna. All visitors had to do was drop a few coins in each saint’s jar and the historical figure would awaken long enough to share a little of their story with listeners.
Embodied by St. Mary’s seventh-graders, the Catholic heroes present for the All Saints’ Day event included commonly-known figures like Mary Magdalene and Mother Theresa, as well as lesser-known people like the Blessed Victoire Rasoamanarivo of Madagascar and St. Rita of Cascia, in Italy.
“I had never heard of her before and I wanted to learn something new,” said Joanna Haggerty, who chose St. Rita for her project. “We had a sheet of all the saints we could choose from, and I got to look her up and learn a little more about her. I was so fascinated that I chose her as my first pick.”
After a mass celebrating All Saints’ Day — a Christian holiday that always falls on Nov. 1 — fellow students, staff and families trickled out of the chapel to visit with Haggerty and other living statues positioned all around the church. For roughly a decade, the Living Saint Museum has been a tradition for St. Mary’s seventh-graders.
“After mass, all the other grades come through,” explained middle school teacher Stacey Ginskey. “It’s fun for them to come and walk through it, knowing that they’re going to get to do it in seventh grade.”
While some participants chose saints completely new to them, others opted to learn more about ones that they had already been introduced to in previous classes.
Cameryn Edel, who selected Mother Teresa, said she first learned about the saint in third grade.
“I found a lot of stuff in common with her,” she explained. “She prayed daily with her family and went to mass a lot, and she also sang in the church choir. I do a lot of those things, too.”
In addition to dressing like the 20th-century saint, Edel also made a poster with a drawing of Calcutta and a few important biographical facts. The poster and speech were the two key parts of the project, although students also had to come up with their own costume for the museum.
In addition to learning about the life and times of their chosen person, Ginskey noted that the month leading up to All Saints’ Day was also a time to learn about how historic figures become saints in the first place.
“[All Saints’ Day] is about honoring and commemorating the saints and the martyrs with our Catholic faith,” explained Ginskey.
In addition to the seventh grade’s Living Saint Museum, St. Mary’s second-graders also chose a saint to research for Nov. 1. The elementary school students dressed up as their saints, helped lead morning mass and read a few sentences about each figure following the service.
When asked which characteristics students admired most about their subjects, many said the person’s perseverance or dedication to helping the less privileged in their community. Students were also asked to pick a virtue that stood out to them about their saint.
“One of my virtues is hope, because I had hope in God through all,” said Blessed Margaret Pole — portrayed by seventh-grader Chloe Walerius. The St. Mary’s student noted that Margaret was beheaded, along with two of her sons — not an uncommon fate for the large number of martyrs in the room on Friday.
Madelynn Meier, who chose St. Marguerite Bourgeoys for her project, said she was impressed by Marguerite’s commitment to helping the less fortunate despite being dealt a tough hand herself.
“Her husband died and left her in very, very heavy debt but she still devoted all her time, money and life to the poor,” Meier explained. “She worked with them, helped them, taught their children.”
Proceeds from the Living Saint Museum are also going to benefit charity — all the coins collected by students will be split between St. Jude’s Hospital and a local animal shelter. According to Lynsey Hullopeter, marketing and enrollment coordinator for St. Mary’s, seventh-graders voted in order to select this year’s causes.
Next year, Ginskey noted there will be a whole new crop of saints for students to teach and learn about.
“We have four really long lists of saints; it’s a four-year cycle,” Ginskey explained, noting that it will be another few years before some of this Friday’s saints are back in the building. “It’s kind of nice because then the school gets to learn about someone new and someone different.”