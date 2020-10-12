With thread, needles and thousands of seed beads, Sue Peoples of Owatonna strings tiny beads onto a strand, pulling the strings through each other and weaving the glass pieces together to create one-of-a-kind jewelry.
“I just like to do unique things and something that is a little bit different,” Peoples said.
In addition, the beadweaver makes her own glass beads. She carefully chooses colored glass rods, about the diameter of a pencil, to create a handmade bead to match the style and color of the corresponding seed beads. Creating beads is Peoples favorite part of the jewelry-making process.
“Because that's just one small part of the finished piece, because then I have to find coordinating beads and accent beads and figure out what I’m going to make it into,” Peoples said.
Using a torch, Peoples pushes the glass rod into the flame, melting it onto a stainless steel mething rod. Layer upon layer she adds more glass, building up the bead, shaping it and giving it texture. The bead then goes into the kiln to anneal, effectively taking the stress out of the glass, according to Peoples. The following day the bead comes out, is cleaned and ready to be designed into jewelry.
“The thing about the bead stuff is if you don't like it you could take it apart and make something new with the beads,” Peoples said.
Some of her pieces take several hours to make, others take days, some even up to a month, Peoples says. Although it’s hard to say exactly how long it takes, as Peoples will often work on her seed bead creations a little at a time.
Peoples is a planner. She typically starts off with a color palette in mind. It's obvious through her work that Peoples loves bright colors. She adds shapes and textures, creating bumps and divots in her handmade beads, using various tools from her studio. Other times Peoples strategically avoids melting the glass all the way through, keeping some raised edges as embellishment.
“I usually go down into my studio with something in mind when I'm going to my torch,” Peoples said.
Although she admits things don’t always go as planned and plans can change rather quickly. However, when a piece doesn’t turn out how she desires (and she’s too stubborn to throw it out) she’ll come up with a new idea.
“Many times something completely different comes out, you never know when you are layering glass,” Peoples said.
Peoples entered the bead world after taking a simple earring-making class 23 years ago, where she discovered her love for making jewelry. She had always been a crafty person, dabbling in knitting, crocheting, quilting and more recently making over 1,200 masks. Since taking that first class, her obsession with beading grew. She started travelling to take beading classes, picking up tricks and techniques from some advanced beadmakers, eventually honing her craft. The passion even spread to her daughter, who Peoples says is also a beadmaker.
“She grew up with me making beads and she thought everybody's mom just did that,” Peoples said.
Peoples usually sells most of her work at art fairs throughout the summer, but because of the pandemic many shows were canceled. Instead, Peoples took the summer off and focused on uploading more of her pieces to her website to sell.
Peoples work is currently up at the Owatonna Arts Center as part of "The Escape Artist" exhibit. Like other artists currently featured, she too has gone on Escape Artist retreats, bringing her beading supplies to spend some time creating with other artists. As previously reported in the Owatonna People’s Press, The Escape Artists is a collective of local and regional artists who attend art retreats together to create and collaborate.
“We used to go away every year and have so much fun,” Peoples said. “And that's another really great way to get ideas from the other artists, but they are working with a whole different medium, but you can kind of apply it to your medium which is nice.”