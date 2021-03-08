It wasn’t long after last year’s Women of Achievement ceremony that everyday life was altered as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the nation.
After almost a year of challenges and several opportunities to show resilience, the Owatonna Business Women has crowned “all resilient women of 2020” as the honorary Woman of Achievement for 2021.
The well-established Woman of Achievement event has been held in Owatonna since 1972, recognizing local women in the community and distributing scholarships to help women advance their education. What once began as a luncheon has now evolved into an evening gala highlighting the work of local people through various awards, while the night’s main focus has always been the big reveal of the Woman of Achievement award.
But with COVID-19 precautions in place, OBW has decided to move this year’s excitement to its social media pages. OBW has already posted videos announcing this year’s month-long plan, video messages from last year’s winner and a proclamation reading from Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz announcing March as Business and Professional Women's month. OBW plans to post more engaging content throughout the month.
“We are trying to really emulate what we do for the live event. So, what you get at a live event is what we are replicating online throughout the month, really to honor Women's History Month,” said Rebecca Moore, Woman of Achievement Event co-chair.
OBW’s social media pages will feature past honorees, past scholarship winners, and features on this year’s scholarship recipients, among other inspiring content to uplift women in the area.
Typically Woman of Achievement award nominees are accepted from the community. An independent set of judges reviews a significant amount of candidate information and sets up a private meeting with nominees to learn more about them, before choosing a recipient. The selection process is very comprehensive and the experience is intertwined with the community’s support of the awards, according to Melinda Estey, Woman of Achievement Event co-chair.
“It was critically important for us to keep the integrity of the event and the experience of being a Woman of Achievement nominee intact,” Estey said.
Thus OBW’s decision to honor all resilient women of 2020. Women in all areas of life have gone the extra mile over the last year to maintain their careers and ensure their families stay afloat during these uncertain times.
“Women in 2020 really did remarkable things and that's why we thought it would just be a neat way to do the event virtually and honor women,” Moore said. “Our Woman of Achievement is all resilient women of 2020, because as we know, there was an unequal weight placed upon working women in the pandemic and we want to honor those women. They carry businesses, they continue to show up for their employers in really significant ways, while balancing families or just other volunteer commitments, and we wanted a time and place to honor that.”
OBW will announce the seven $1,000 scholarships winners near the end of the month in addition to awarding two GED scholarships with the Owatonna Community Education. Winners will be announced on OBW’s social media pages and on their website. In the meantime, OBW will continue to raise funds throughout the month as they work to offer more scholarships in the future. Donations can be made via the Woman of Achievement page on OwatonnaBusinessWomen.org.
“We have been incredibly fortunate to receive generous support from the Owatonna community not only with financial support for the event and scholarships, but also with a constant outpouring of support for all of the many women who have been nominated and honored as Women of Achievement over the years,” Estey said.
Organizers hope this version of the annual event is just as encouraging and inspiring to local women.
“I want women to see themselves mirrored in some of these women that we're highlighting and also we want to uplift and honor women,” Moore said. “Women really do so much to make this world go around and often they're not recognized, and so we want women to hop online and see a little bit of themselves in this recognition.”