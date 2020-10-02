A fast-growing, independently owned and operated urgent care and occupational health clinic will open up a new branch in Faribault Monday.
In less than two years of operation, Owatonna-based Compcare has managed to become a leading provider of healthcare services throughout the region. In Faribault, its business clients include Daikin Applied, SageGlass and Faribault Foods.
The urgent care side of the clinic has also gained a large number of new customers since it opened in December 2018. CEO Cooper Rendon said that Compcare has draws customers from cities across the region including Faribault, Northfield and Albert Lea.
With a shortage of care options for businesses and individuals even throughout southern Minnesota, Rendon said that the clinic has had no problem growing. However the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t initially easy for the clinic.
During the spring, many patients opted to stay home, even if it meant neglecting important care, rather than risk exposing themselves to COVID-19. Rendon said it’s only in the last month or two that things have really started to recover. With patients finally feeling comfortable enough to get chronic and other health conditions checked out, Rendon said that traffic is significantly higher than it was before. He expects a wave of patients to visit in the clinic following its opening.
“Many people drive down to Owatonna now to see us,” he said. “Day one we should probably have a line of people waiting.”
However, the clinic has made the most of COVID, becoming the only Minnesota clinic south of the Twin Cities metro to offer rapid COVID testing. On average, it processes 30 or more tests a day, providing quick and reliable results.
Having an office only in Owatonna hindered the company’s ability to fulfill its aspirations of broad reach throughout the southern Minnesota market. So with an eye on increasing ease of access, Compcare quickly came to the decision that it needed to add offices.
Given the significant number of Compcare clients already in Faribault, Rendon said it only made sense to open the new clinic there. Nonetheless, he said that the company is exploring other cities for additional offices.
More offices across the region consistent with its mission to make healthcare more accessible for all. The company has fully embraced telemedicine, offering online visits on demand for its business and individual clients alike.
“In southern Minnesota, where we’re targeting, there’s often not much access to (health care),” he said. “We’re trying to remove the barriers.”
The clinic's opening comes days after Mayo Clinic Health System announced it wasn't renewing leases for its clinic space in Kenyon and Blooming Prairie. Both offices have been closed since May, and MCHS officials say they don't expect to reopen the two clinics before the leases end Dec. 31.
In-person appointments at the 20th Street clinic, for a variety of issues, can be reserved easily and on short notice.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said he’s glad that Compcare is opening a Faribault office. He said that having affordable, accessible and quality healthcare available to Faribault residents is a crucial goal.
“We know that as our economy and population grows so does the need for healthcare,” Johnson said. “A robust offering of top-notch providers is a great asset to help our community meet growing workforce needs.”