OWATONNA — The destructiveness of substance use disorders are visible every day in Minnesota.
Babies are born having been substance exposed, families are being separated, and communities endure the problems associated with substance use include violence, absenteeism, injury, and crime.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the majority of substance use disorders in the state have long been related to excess use of alcohol, followed by methamphetamines in second, marijuana in third, and then opioids. Although opioids may rank fourth, the DHS consider this specific substance abuse to be the deadliest if left untreated. Thus, for the last few years the state been in what many health professionals are calling the opioid epidemic.
“We were seeing numbers of substance use disorder and overdoses increase not only because of addiction, but because they also couldn’t take care of their other conditions like diabetes and heart disease,” said Ruth Boubin, MA, the restricted recipient case manager at South Country Health Alliance, a county-based health plan serving government program healthcare recipients in nine counties, including Steele. “In order to prevent somebody from being on prescription opioids longer, therefore lowering the risk of addiction, the Opioid Case Management program is a way for us as a health plan to intervene when somebody starts using opioids due to a medical event.”
Since March 2018, the Opioid Case Management program at SCHA has been their key to combating the ongoing opioid epidemic in the counties they serve. While some may relate the opioid problem in Minnesota with street drugs — typically heroin — Boubin said that the reality of the problem actually lies within our medicine cabinets.
“Thirty percent of opioids are used by someone other than the person they are prescribed to,” she explained.
“We have found that prescription drugs are the gateway access to street drugs,” said Dr. Brad Johnson, the chief medical officer at SCHA. “It’s up to organized medicine to curb the impact.”
The Opioid Case Management program works on a couple different fronts. Boubin explained that once someone has been issued two prescriptions and more than seven days of pain medications following a medical event, she reaches out to them with a follow-up call. During that call, Boubin assesses the location and cause of the pain, the impact on mobility and daily living skills, the patient’s support system, and how they are coping.
“We want to help get them connected to the right resources for a quick recovery,” Boubin added. “I had one guy who told me during the call that he couldn’t get to the doctor or physical therapy because he didn’t have a ride, so I was then able to link him to our ride service.”
Boubin said that she also uses the first phone call as an opportunity to discuss safe storage and disposal of prescriptions, something she added is especially important if there are teenagers or children living in the home. She also makes sure that the patient has access to a Deterra packet, which is a charcoal substance that dissolves unused medication.
“A lot of the people we serve in this program are considered part of the ‘opioid naïve’ population,” Johnson said. “They don’t necessarily know the rise of the medication they’ve been prescribed, where to store it, or how to safely dispose of it when they’re done.”
“Proper disposal really is a big issue,” added Leota Lind, the chief executive officer of SCHA. “A large number of unused medications are diverted to the streets. Sometimes they are stolen and then used or sold.”
Lind stated that it was just a few years ago that the statewide initiative to address the opioid issue in Minnesota was taken up at the legislative level, including a workgroup that researched the issue and started developing guidelines to prescriptions in a proactive move to prevent substance use disorder at the very beginning in the doctor’s office.
“It was not too many years ago when it wasn’t uncommon to get a large prescription of opioids with refills,” Lind said. “Now there is a limit to how many pills are in the initial prescription because of the attention and the state level and the collaboration with these programs.”
“With case management, we’re looking at what we can do to take the next step and get out in front of the problem to prevent chronic users and dependency,” she continued.
With the program, as patients continue to receive prescription pain killers Boubin will continue to give second and third follow-up calls. The calls will include status updates, information on non-pharmacological treatment for pain, and reviews of recovery treatments and plans. If a patient has been using opioids for 45 days, the most recent prescriber of the medicine will receive a letter from Johnson about the patient’s history. During the first year of the program, Johnson sent out 24 prescriber letters. As of the end of 2019, only five of those 24 patients were still using opiods.
Johnson stated that in 2017, the State began tracking the number of opioid prescriptions by county. From 2017 to 2019, statewide there has been a 50% reduction. He added that what once would be a prescription of 40-60 pills for an acute pain condition has now been brought down to an average of 12-20 pills, as well.
“It’s nice to see that reduction in excess,” Johnson said. “In the long run it means fewer of those medications end up in the streets.”
The state also releases annual data on opioid related deaths, to which the most recent data shows the 50% of such deaths involved the individual having a prescription. Johnson said that he is feeling optimistic in the fact that while there is no reduction in those statistics at this time, there number has plateaued.
“This is saving lives,” Johnson said about the case management program. “The program really fits in with our mission, which is being an advocate for our members. It really matters.”
“It is probably the most rewarding work I have done in my career,” Boubin added. “Life is chaotic, but no one wants to have an addiction. Some people don’t know how to stop, but we provide options for help to make significant changes in their lives.”
“We want to help spread public awareness and prevent opioid addiction,” Lind said. “That awareness is the fact that prescription medications can be very dangerous is not handled responsibly.”
South Country Health Alliance serves the counties of Steele, Mower, Waseca, Brown, Sibley, Kanabec, Goodhue, Wabasha, and Dodge.
If you or someone you know are struggling with substance use disorder, visit findtreatment.gov/results.