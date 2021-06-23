A Faribault man who was shown on camera stealing two handguns from a Steele County residence in August will see prison time, according to court documents.
Chris Allen Rivas, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in a Minnesota Correctional Facility after he was found guilty in February following a three-day trial for felony charges of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possessing a firearm while being prohibited after being convicted of a crime of violence. The presiding judge during the trial was Judge Karen Duncan, but Judge Joseph Bueltel handed down the sentencing.
While no sentencing was pronounced for the two theft charges, Bueltel sentenced Rivas to serve 60 months inside a state prison for the burglary charge and 65 months inside a state prison for the firearm possession charge. The charges are to be served concurrently and Rivas has credit for time served for 300 days.
According to the original criminal complaint, in late August a Steele County homeowner reported his home had been broken into and two handguns, a set of keys and a vehicle from the driveway had been stolen. The homeowner was able to retrieve security footage from a neighbor and observed Rivas – who was known to the victim – exiting the home with the case that carries the handguns. The video shows Rivas trying to enter both vehicles in the driveway, eventually driving off in the one reported stolen.
The homeowner and his family were inside the home sleeping at the time of the burglary.
A Faribault police officer later located the stolen vehicle unoccupied at a city park. Rivas was taken into custody later that day by Faribault police after a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over. One of the two stolen guns was located in the car near Rivas’ seat.
Rivas has been previously convicted of multiple felony offenses, including domestic assault in both Steele and Rice counties. He also has two prior felony convictions for theft of a motor vehicle in Douglas County in 2014.
Rivas has been in MCF – Stillwater since the conclusion of the February jury trial as a result of a probation violation from a 2018 domestic assault case.