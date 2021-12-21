It has truly become the gift that keeps on giving.
On Tuesday morning, Community Pathways of Steele County received a visit from two men in Santa hats. One man represented the Owatonna City Council, while another adorned a red vest and a familiar smile.
Matt McLaughlin is already a well-known volunteer for Community Pathways, but this time his visit was not to help sort clothes or stock food shelves. He instead was visiting in his capacity as the assistant store manager of the Owatonna Lowe’s — and a “Secret” Santa.
“We were fortunate enough to be one of 100 towns in the United States to receive a $100,000 grant from Lowe’s,” said City Councilor Kevin Raney, the other Santa alongside McLaughlin. “All of that went down at Lake Kohlmier, and it turned out excellent.”
The grant was a part of Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program, and it replaced the 35-year-old playground next to the beach at Lake Kohlmier, making it an inclusive playground for children of all abilities to play together. Raney said what they didn’t expect, however, was for Lowe’s to return to the city of Owatonna looking to give even more.
“Lowe’s continues to be a great partner who believes in giving back,” Raney said. “They went above and beyond this time.”
As an addition to the Lowe’s 100 Hometown program, Lowe’s gifted $2,000 to each community that could be split up in the form of gift cards. Mary Jo Knudson, with the city Parks and Recreation Department, said they were given free reign of who to gift the money to, and Community Pathways instantly came to mind.
“Community Pathways fits several different ways to benefit the community,” Knudson said, stating the money had to go to a community group or to individuals or families. “With their capital campaign, $1,000 can be used for shelving and fixtures needed, then $500 earmarked toward families with children and the other $500 earmarked for seniors in need.”
McLaughlin happily handed the four gift cards over to Dom Korbel, the incoming executive director for Community Pathways. The current directors, however, weren’t going to let him get by with just a friendly smile. Both Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm, who are set to retire at the end of the year, embraced their beloved volunteer in a hug.
As the nonprofit configures who to best use the two $500 gift cards, Raney said, at the end of the day, a big corporation stepped up for one of their thousands of communities.
“Lowe’s is the true hero here,” Raney said.