An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly tried to break into a home by crawling through the window.
Troy Jonathon Gunderson, 42, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with first-degree burglary and the possession of burglary or theft tools, both felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor count for theft of property valuing less than $500.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called early Wednesday morning to an apartment on Pine Avenue for a burglary in progress. Prior to arriving at the scene, the victim told dispatch the suspect had reportedly taken off in a red vehicle.
The victim told police he was sleeping when he woke up to the sounds of someone reportedly prying open the window. The victim said at that time they did not know who was trying to break in, but even while yelling at the suspect they continued to try to climb in through the window, according to the report. The victim and another individual at the apartment fled through the front door and the victim pulled the fire alarm on the way out, allegedly trying to scare the suspect away.
When the victim got outside, they said a red vehicle known to belong to Gunderson's girlfriend was reportedly seen driving away. According to the complaint, the victim told police that Gunderson had been sending threatening text messages for a couple of days because he thought the victim took some of his things. On Tuesday, Gunderson allegedly sent a text that read "for the love of god answer me tonight or I'm going to stop by your apt ok you're forcing my hand ok."
Multiple cameras and lights the suspect had set up were reportedly missing from outside the building. Police observed the window near the fire escape propped open with a metal bar and a hammer and pry bar sitting near it, according to court documents.
Another officer observed the red vehicle leave the complex and initiated a traffic stop on Rose Street. Gunderson was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle and told the officer he was at the apartment and tried to get the window open to get his things. Multiple items belonging to the victim were located in the vehicle, according to the report.
Gunderson has a sordid criminal history with convictions dating back to 2005 for drug possession, theft, stalking and violating harassment restraining orders.
Gunderson is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.