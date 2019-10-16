OWATONNA — A handful of former Owatonna high school students, who are now spread out across the Midwest, received letters last week forgiving a part of their student loan debt through the Gisle A. & Eva M. Johnson Loan Repayment Program.
The Johnsons — Owatonna residents who operated Mercedes Benz dealerships in the Twin Cities and Rochester — died in the early 1990s. In their will, the couple set aside part of their estate for college scholarships, and local students have been receiving financial aid through the fund since 1991.
However, until two years ago, each $3,000 scholarship was half grant and half loan, meaning students ultimately had to repay $1,500 per award upon leaving university. In 2017, the decision was made to switch to 100% grant money and this year, the fund’s managers made the decision to also forgive any outstanding debt that recipients may have had to the program.
This new measure has impacted 31 former Owatonna students who received awards between 2010 and 2017, and who still owed money to the fund. In total, the group had $90,000 in outstanding debt, with many of the students having received the scholarship for multiple years of university.
According to one of the award’s administrators, Kadie Davis, the idea to forgive any lingering loans was agreed upon earlier this year, leading to students being notified this fall.
“A couple years ago, we took an in-depth look at our funds and best practices,” she said.
Davis works for Scholarship America, who manages the award. Because a lot of the Johnsons’ money was in investments, she said the interest had grown enough to where her organization decided they could responsibly make the switch to full grants.
In 2017, the foundation also made the scholarships automatically renewable, as opposed to having recipients reapply each year.
Haley Benjamin, a 2015 Owatonna graduate who just had her loans to the program repaid, said going to college wouldn’t have been possible without the scholarship money.
“I ended up going to Augustana University in Sioux Falls to pursue a major in biology,” she said. “I had peace of mind knowing that I could focus on my studies and not need to get a part-time job.”
Benjamin, who used the scholarship for three years of college, found out that her outstanding loan to the scholarship fund had been paid off when her mother called her from Owatonna.
“My mom had gotten a letter,” said Benjamin. “She calls me and she goes, ‘Are you sitting down?’ And she gave me the news that my loans had been forgiven. I was just speechless.”
Current and future Owatonna students will continue to be able to apply for the Johnsons’ scholarship, which now consists of strictly a $3,000 grant that will renew for three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is received, whichever comes first.
Davis said the fund averages 16 recipients per year, and that anyone who is 35 years old or younger and is a graduate of an Owatonna school is welcome to apply. The only other requirement is that the applicant be planning to enroll full-time or half-time at a post-secondary institution. Applications for next year’s scholarship program open in mid-March.