OWATONNA – After decades of advocacy, years of letdowns, multitudes of heartbreaking accidents, and a rollercoaster start, the end is finally in sight for the long-awaited expansion of Highway 14 from Owatonna to Dodge Center.
A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Claremont to mark the kickoff of the Highway 14 expansion project for the 13-mile section to a four-lane roadway. The event will mark the start of the nearly $108 million construction project by the Minnesota Department of Transportation on what some consider to be one of the deadliest roads in southern Minnesota.
“It’s emotional for those families that have lost their loved ones and it’s very emotional to me. I went to a couple of those funerals,” said Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) as he discussed the fatal accidents that have occurred on the two-lane stretch of Highway 14. “I wish we could have done this earlier, but I’m super-excited to actually see it get underway.”
Jasinski has been one of the most vocal advocates for the expansion of Highway 14, making the project the main platform for his campaign for Minnesota State Senate in 2016. He stated that it was the no. 1 thing he heard from constituents when he was out door-knocking, solidifying the importance of making the project his no. 1 priority.
“To be able to accomplish this in my first term is very gratifying,” Jasinski stated. “It will easily be the legacy of my first Senate term, maybe even my Senate career. Either way it will definitely be one of my highlights.”
During the groundbreaking event, Jasinski will be one of a handful of State officials who have been invited to speak and commemorate the historic accomplishment. The announcement of the ceremony came following the awarding of the project construction contract to Shafer Contracting of Shafer, Minnesota.
Bids for the project were opened on Aug. 21 and were then reviewed and certified. The contract award for Shafer’s $107,997,119 bid allows the contractor’s team to begin moving ahead on the project, according to MnDOT. The government agency is using design-build, a contracting process that brings designers and contractors together early in the detail design portion of a project. MnDOT states that the flexibility design-build offers maximizes the value received per dollar, utilizes innovative approaches, and delivers projects quickly.
The original estimate for the Highway 14 expansion project was calculated at $160 million, which was included as part of the $541 million designated for transportation in the 2018 bonding bill signed last May. A potential roadblock for the project emerged in February due to an apparent issue with the wording of the bonding bill, which could have delayed construction anywhere from a few months to a few years. Luckily, the Legislature adopted a bill that clarified the language, keeping the project on track.
“It’s still going to be a process,” Jasinski explained. “It’s a two-year project so you won’t see much activity this year. You’ll see it really pick up next year.”
“Thankfully this shouldn’t interfere with existing traffic,” he continued. “A lot of time these construction projects can make a road less safe, but since it’s mostly new rights-of-way it will have just minimal interference which means it won’t increase the odds of more accidents.”
Though Jasinski is boisterous with pride for the project to finally get underway— describing himself as “annoying” toward his counterparts as he tried to push the funding through the State Capitol — he expresses immense gratitude toward the several key players who supported him along the way.
“It really wasn’t just me that got this done,” he asserted. “I was relentless on bringing it up and making sure it was a priority, but there are so many people who supported me with what needed to be done.”
Instrumental players alongside Jasinski in the senate included Sen. Dave Senjem (R-Rochester), Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center), and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa).
“It really wouldn’t have happened without Rep. John Petersburg handling everything on the House side,” Jasinski said of the District 24A representative from Waseca. “That nice thing between us is that we could keep the pressure on both the House and the Senate. It really helped to have strong voices about Highway 14 in both houses.”
Jasinski added that the Highway 14 Partnership and the communities along the two-lane stretch of Highway 14 were also essential to seeing the project come to fruition.
Though the Owatonna to Dodge Center stretch of road is a victory for Jasinski, he acknowledges that the job isn’t really complete until all of Highway 14 is expanded to four-lanes. The last remaining portion of Highway 14 that is yet to have the expansion funded is the 12-mile section from New Ulm to Nicollet. The estimated cost of that expansion is up to $117 million. Jasinski stated that seeing the importance of Highway 14’s expansion in his own district solidified the need to expand the entire highway, as well as others throughout the state.
“I’m kind of on the circuit right now for these important, crucial highways in rural Minnesota,” Jasinski said, stated that he has toured Highway 8 near Forest Lake, Highway 23 near Willmar, and various spots of Highway 212 in western Minnesota. “It’s about safety and commerce that really helps these rural communities. Highway 14 is a great example. Once the expansion was funded Coscto decided to bring a distribution center to town.”
“Things like that are very important for rural communities,” Jasinski said about the opportunities the Highway 14 expansion has created. “I am in strong support for other highway projects because I know what it meant for my district. I will help promote these projects across the state.”
The ceremonial first shovels of dirt for the Highway 14 expansion project will take place at the cul de sac at 2300 SE 54th Avenue in Claremont, east of Owatonna, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. The public is invited.