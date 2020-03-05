OWATONNA — New to town? Shopping for a new church? Never been quite sure how to sign your child up for swimming lessons?
A new website has arrived to answer all these questions and more, and it is ready to help you now.
Owatonna Now is a website organized and operated by the Cultural Diversity Network, the former organizers of the now-defunct CulturFest. The goal of the new website, which was launched on Valentine’s Day, is to allow residents to identify and connect with businesses, organizations, and available resources within the community.
“It’s like a virtual community center,” explained Buddy Ricker, the chair of the Cultural Diversity Network. “There is a lot of information out there, like how to set up your utilities or get your kids involved in sports, but you have to be in the know a lot of times to figure it out. This is a way to have all those resources in one place through website links instead of having to go out and pick up pamphlets.”
Ricker said that aside from being a one-top-shop for community resources, the website is also designed to help assist residents who may not speak English as a first language. Through the program that the website pays for, the information on Owatonna Now will load into a browser in whatever language the user has set as their primary. The Cultural Diversity Networks also has various translators to help check over the website and ensure that the translations are correct.
“I think there are certain things that can be confusing at first if you speak a different language,” Ricker explained. “Sign-up forms for kids are typically translated, and even if they are sometimes the translations don’t make sense because there’s not someone checking them to see if the context is correct. I think it can get overwhelming, especially if there is also a deadline involved.
The discussion about the Owatonna Now website first began during the 2019 Brewfest, which in the past had been used as a fundraiser for CulturFest. After the organizing board for the CulturFest went through personnel loss, Ricker explained that the mission for the Cultural Diversity Network shifted to creating Owatonna Now.
“Over the last year we’ve been working on getting the right information that we want to put out there,” Ricker said about designing the website. “There’s a lot going on and a lot could still change.”
The website is set up in five different categories including moving to Owatonna, living in Owatonna, doing business, learning in Owatonna, and having fun in Owatonna. Those categories then provide sub-categories to help answer any and all questions that someone may have. For example, under “moving to Owatonna” a user can find links to area churches and places of worship, community services, information for buying a home, and even how to register to vote.
“This isn’t just for people who are new to Owatonna,” Ricker added, stating that there are a lot of different things the city has to offer that even long-term residents may not be aware of. “We are always finding these pockets of people who live in town who didn’t know things such as how to sign their kids up for activities because they just didn’t know where to go. If you’re not first in line for Community Ed. Swimming, your kid won’t be able to go there. Those are the kind of things that people need to know.”
Because the website is still so new, Ricker said that the Cultural Diversity Network is open to suggestions on what to add and what to possibly change. He said that the group is hoping they will be able to continue to evolve the service and reach all demographics.
“It’s for everyone,” he stated. “What we want is for people to go to Owatonna Now when they need something and help them get to where they need to go.”
The Owatonna Now website can be located at OwatonnaNow.com. Owatonna Now can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/OwatonnaLife.