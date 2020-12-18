About three years ago, while area resident Val Pooch was scrolling through Pinterest she came across an idea that would soon impact many local residents — fidget quilts.
A fidget quilt is a lap-size quilt that provides sensory and tactile stimulation for the restless hands of someone with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia, or an autism spectrum disability.
After seeing her dad live with Alzheimer's, Pooch recalled seeing him sitting there with a blanket and just moving or fiddling with it many times.
"I thought, oh my gosh, that would be awesome, so I made a couple [fidget quilts] and brought them back to the [Our Saviors Quilters Group]. They can't help my dad [who has died], but I thought maybe we can help someone else," said Pooch.
The group made a plethora of the fidget quilts for both adults and children to play with to take the tension out of their fingers. She even made some for her grandkids to take with them in the car or to have during church.
"Sometimes you give them something and it falls away," said Pooch. "These are something they aren't going to drop quite as easily and different things are included to catch their attention."
Leader of the quilter's group, Linda Staab, said they've made and delivered quilts to each of the care centers in Faribault for their residents. The idea is to make them as small mats to fit on a lap, with three layers of fabric like a typical quilt and incorporate things that move, like zippers and things that slide, as well as different textures. Specific to memory care residents, Staab said they also try to personalize the quilts for recipients by invoking a memory through themed fabrics and items flowers, birds, stuffed animals or fishing lures.
"I just did some for the veterans home, so we tried to find some patriotic fabric. If they're a homemaker, we'll include measuring spoons, as well as something on key chains they can actually touch and move," said Staab. "The idea is they have the textures, something that can move and something to pass time, keeping both their hands and mind busy."
Though at least 100 of the fidget quilts have been given away to local nursing homes or as fundraisers, Pooch said they incorporate many different items on them and have made so many that no two are alike.
"It just kind of grew," said Pooch of the fidget quilts given away. "It's been kind of fun."
Staab said others who could benefit from the fidget quilts may include someone immobilized or hospitalized for a long period of time as the quilts would give them something to keep their hands busy.
Some fidget quilts are available for purchase at the Nook & Cranny, located at 725 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Staab said the group brought some quilts there to sell and help replenish batting and supplies used to make the donated quilts.
Currently, only a handful of quilts remain at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, which the pastor occasionally brings for hospital patients to use. Though they aren't actively utilizing the church for the sewing group as before due to the pandemic, many group members are working on projects on their own at home. Staab said the group also partners with area churches to donate quilts for foster kids for Christmas, Ruth's House of Hope in Faribault and now the recently added, Sarah's House in Northfield. Between those three places, Staab said providing quilts is an ongoing project.
Though unable to see the patients who actually receive the quilts when delivering, Staab said they have been received with enthusiasm by staff members.