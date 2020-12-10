On Wednesday night, a small boy named Lewis nervously shuffled up to a tall man wearing an Owatonna police uniform. Officer Derrik Quinlan quickly pulled out a shiny sticker that matched his own shield and handed it to the child.
“Now we both have one,” Quinlan said as he smiled behind his mask.
Twenty minutes later, Lewis was skipping down the aisle of Target toward the checkout, excited to introduce his mom to his new friend, Officer Quinlan.
The duo was one of several child and law enforcement pairs that spent the evening shopping together at Target as a part of the annual Shop with a Cop event. Each year, local law enforcement partners with the Salvation Army, Target and most recently Jimmy Johns to help make the holidays special for 20 lucky kids.
“This isn’t about us just being law enforcement and patrolling and working in that sense,” said Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, who helps head up the organization of the event. “This is a community policing item where we have the opportunity to help somebody in need.”
Through registration with the local branch of the Salvation Army, 20 children were partnered up with a member of local law enforcement equipped with $150 and a shopping list. The pairs set out to purchase special gifts for each person on the child’s list, as well as grab a couple items such as clothing and a toy for the child themselves. The program has been taking place in Steele County for the last decade.
“The Salvation Army group that has been doing it for so many years in Steele County really have it figured out,” said Tom Kuelbs, the Salvation Army field representative for southeast Minnesota. “Everybody just seems to jump right in and pitch in to help out, but if we weren’t there I feel that the law enforcement and Target and now Jimmy Johns would be able to run it just as smooth.”
“Steele County is unique in terms of how these three groups have really embraced this event,” Kuelbs continued. “They have a heart for it and they know what to do. It’s really a community partnership and effort to make this happen year after year.”
The atmosphere inside the store that evening amplified the spirit of “we’re all in this together.” Thiele said one of the things he is most proud of is how dedicated each of the different law enforcement departments within the county are to the program, coming together to make true connections with the youth in the community.
“It helps that children see a uniform – it doesn’t matter what patch is on it,” Thiele said. “It’s just that presence of us being there and helping. And we all have fun, it’s a hilarious event where just everybody is all smiles.”
Though Kuelbs and Thiele both admitted they were a bit nervous about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would impact the event, they agreed it was never an option to cancel the night.
“Early on we debated whether to have the event or change it to more of a drive up or delivery type style, but the more we talked about it as a group we realized there’s this relationship part of it that we can’t substitute anything for,” Kuelbs said. “We decided to move ahead with it with the only change being that we didn’t have a meal together, but Jimmy Johns just down the road donated sandwiches for each of the kids.”
“The style did have to be a little different because of COVID, but at the end of the day it’s all about seeing that smile on a child’s face,” Thiele said, echoing Kuelbs' sentiments that despite the pandemic it is important to show the community that good things can and will continue to happen.