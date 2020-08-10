When COVID-19 first hit in Minnesota, the University of Minnesota Extension Office in Steele County immediately began preparing for every possible scenario when it came to the 4-H showcase.
Early on, Steele County 4-H Program Coordinator Tracy Ignaszewski, said that regardless of the state of the Steele County Free Fair, there would be some type of showcase event.
“Some of these projects kids have been working on for a year,” Ignaszewski said, adding that cattle were purchased last fall and quilting supplies and patterns were being put together in the early part of spring. “This is about giving these kids that opportunity to be able to share the work they have done and put in.”
Prior to the SCFF officially canceling its annual event in May, Ignaszewski said that the local 4-H program took guidance from the state 4-H committee to determine how its showcase would look. Options ranged from smaller groups to outdoor arenas to a trailer show to a virtual show, and Ignaszewski identified early on that she'd try her best to find a face-to-face option that would work. What they came up with was a 10-day showcase event that began Saturday and runs to Aug. 20 on the Steele County Fairgrounds.
“The shows are going to be a little bit longer and look a little bit different so that we can fully utilize the space and spreading out,” Ignaszewski said. The shows are taking place in the barns at the northeast side of the fairgrounds near the Village of Yesteryear and are closed off to the public in order to keep attendance below the 250-capacity limit outlined in the current state executive order.
“We will be using a wristband system that will allow our participant and three others that need to be with them in during their time,” Ignaszewski said, adding that the area of the showcase will be fenced or gated off with attendants checking for wristbands. “That keeps our max numbers on the biggest show – which our swine show is the one with the most youth involved – still close to 190, so not even close to our 250 max.”
Because of COVID-19, Ignaszewski said that the 4-H program anticipated its numbers to drop. In certain areas there were significant drops, such as the static or general projects coming in just under 300 entries compared to the average 1,200 to 1,500 entries in a normal year. Other areas, however, the fall off was less significant. For the rabbits, Ignaszewski said, 133 rabbits entered, compared to the typical 230 entries.
“Across the board compared to last year, we saw somewhere between a 30-50% drop in youth events,” Iganszewski said. “We are hanging in there compared to a lot of counties we’ve talked to who have probably a fourth or an eighth of their normal participation. We are still at about 50% participation, even though we thought those numbers were going to be really low.”
Hoping for fair weather
Steele County Commissioner John Glynn said during a recent Fair Board meeting he is not surprised that the numbers in the Steele County 4-H program remain high, singing the praises of the staff at the local Extension Office. Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said the fair office has continually received phone calls from people in the community from people offering different ways to help ensure that the 4-H youth would get their showcase. He said this included a donation of 1,000 masks specifically for the 4-H participants and judges.
The showcase began Saturday with the general projects show. Animal shows begin Sunday, and the showcase closes Aug. 20 with the dairy show. The following Sunday, the Market Sale will go live online at ShowStockPlanet.com.
“This is the one thing that we just weren’t able to do face-to-face,” Ignaszewski said.
The sale will function like any online auction and that letters have already be sent out to inform all of the buyers. The auction begins at 8 a.m. on Aug. 23 and runs through Aug. 26.
The end of the 4-H showcase also marks the beginning of Fair Fest, a four-day drive-thru food vendor event aimed at bringing a flavor of the fair to the fairgrounds during what would have been the 2020 SCFF. Ignaszewski said they had to get special permission from the state 4-H to allow the two events to overlap, specifically because the fairgrounds is not fenced off.
“As long as we fence in our group’s area, we can still have food trucks in another area of the grounds, we can still have softball games going, and if there was something scheduled at the Four Seasons that wouldn’t interfere it can still happen,” Ignaszewski said. “As long as we are in a controlled area, we are good to go. But as things start to get cranked up [for Fair Fest], we will be slowing down on our end which is probably for the best so we aren’t encouraging extra foot traffic through our last sessions.”
“We simply tried to do what we can and hope for the best,” Ignaszewski said. “Now we just have to hope we don’t have bad weather, because that would be difficult.”