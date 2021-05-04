An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor and tried to solicit the same victim to engage in sexual conduct via a smart phone application.
Erick Edgar Cruz Mendoza, 40, was charged Tuesday in Steele County Court with two felony counts of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct with one charge specifically identifying the solicitation through electronic communication. Cruz Mendoza is also facing one gross misdemeanor charge for fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the presence of a minor under the age of 16.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police received a report of alleged sexual abuse on May 3. The victim told officers that Cruz Mendoza had been sending them inappropriate messages through a smart phone application stating he wanted to have intercourse with the victim.
When officers spoke with Cruz Mendoza later that day, he stated he had sent messages on the application to the victim as a joke and nothing happened. He denied exposing himself to the victim.
Cruz Mendoza has no prior criminal record in Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10.