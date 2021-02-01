The wind may have been bitterly cold, but the laughter that rang throughout the West Hills campus on Saturday morning was more than enough to keep hearts warm.
As a part of the annual Bold & Cold winter festival, the Owatonna Parks and Recreation department hosted the first cardboard sled race, inviting kids to put their engineering creativity to the test and race down the most popular sledding hill in town. Calling on the popular cardboard boat race that usually takes place during the summer weekend out at River Springs Water Park, racers were able to use cardboard, tape and as much luck as they could muster in an attempt to claim victory during one of two races.
Originally open for two ages groups, the city Parks and Rec staff had to narrow down to ages 10 and younger due to a lack of registration in the older class. Regardless, there was ample interest amongst the younger racers, putting the hill to good use.
As the first race came to an end, 6-year-old Gabriel Guy leapt from his sled to celebrate zooming into first place. According to Guy’s mother, preparing for the sled race was a family affair that kept Guy excited throughout the week. Just minutes before the family packed up to head to the races, Guy was still coloring his sled.
Eight-year-old Alicia Vielma said her family also worked together to build their sleds. Come race day, Vielma sat comfortable in her cardboard sled that was a perfect miniature model of the famous Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo.
“It took a long time,” Vielma said as she showed off the bright green and blue tape covering the cardboard. “It was all my mom’s idea, but I really like it.”
Each race gave out prizes for both the winners and the “most spectacular” sleds, which included a checkered tank, a unicorn and a dragon.