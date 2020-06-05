Following what protest organizer Percy Mayer said was a productive meeting with the Owatonna Chief of Police on Thursday, the teen announced that Saturday’s protest will go on, but look different than planned.
“Saturday’s protest will take a more formal approach to push the focus of dialogue,” Mayer said of the 12:30 p.m. protest scheduled to take place in front of the Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street in Owatonna. “I will be bringing a table out for people to express their voice and be heard in a less chaotic manner.”
Mayer, along with some other co-organizers in the upcoming protest, met with Chief Keith Hiller and Capt. Jeff Mundale of the Owatonna Police Department on Thursday morning to discuss concerns and frustrations within the community regarding police relationships with the public. Both Mayer and Hiller said the outcome of the conversation was very positive.
“We had enlightenment on both sides of the table,” Hiller said. “It was an opportunity for everyone to share personal experiences that will lead to a more productive conversation on Saturday.”
Come Saturday, Hiller said that he and Mundale — as well as a few other officers who have built strong relationships in the community — will be present at the gathering outside of the center to engage in conversation to help strengthen community relationships. Hiller said that he believes Saturday will provide a strong foundational platform for the Owatonna community to express their feelings as well as an opportunity for others to listen.
“I really look forward to the future of our community,” Hiller said. “I’m very hopeful that Saturday will resemble positive communication, growth and a start to healing with our community as a whole.”
The protest on Saturday was planned as a follow-up to a 10-hour long protest on Sunday that ended with members of the Owatonna Police Department kneeling with a group of young demonstrators in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Mayer said on Wednesday that he had been hearing from the community that the actions of the local police Sunday felt disingenuous, adding that a second protest was needed to call for reform of police systems and the government.
“The Owatonna Police Department has openly expressed they are against racism and do not side with racist or white supremacists,” Mayer said following the meeting with Hiller Thursday. “They are fully willing to come out and talk to everybody and answer any questions they can.”
Also on Thursday, Hiller and five other elected and appointed Steele County officials released a public statement on the death of Floyd and the following protests and riots that have followed throughout the country. The statement reads that Floyd’s “unjustified killing” is weighing heavily on community leaders as well as Steele County residents. The statement also says that these types of actions “serve as stark reminders that we still have much work to do to address systemic racism and the resulting inequities and disparities that exist in our country.
Along with Hiller, the statement was signed by Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse, Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz, and Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
“Sometimes what we think is obvious still needs to be said,” Hiller said about the decision to release a public statement. “People that are hurting want to hear the message directly from people that influence the community. While I denounce racism and I view the police tactic used in Minneapolis as horrendous, we heard from Percy and the other co-organizers that it’s important for you to say that and to say it in public ways. That is the message we want to get out — we don’t support the tactic that was used and we certainly don’t support racism, we want to denounce it and be public and vocal.”
Hiller said that while he is aware that there are many systemic issues prevalent throughout the country that are in turn creating violence for a variety of reasons, he believes that Owatonna is positioned to address these issues in a positive way.
“I’m proud of this community and I don’t want to see anyone hurt, I want to see us use this momentum as a catalyst for change,” Hiller said. “We want to stand out as something that is different, as people coming together and be that shining light that when we do come together we can make progress in going forward.”
Mayer echoed Hiller’s comments, adding that he is ready to see where the conversation on Saturday will lead the community to next.
“I think with the first protest we allowed everyone to let out a lot of anger and hurt,” Mayer said. “Now I think it’s time for us to have a deep breath and sit down to talk about solutions.”
The protest Saturday is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in front of the Law Enforcement Center. To ensure the safety of everyone involved, the Owatonna Police Department will block off North Elm Avenue between Vine and Rose streets, East Pearl Street between North Cedar and Grove avenues, the 100-200 block alley between North Cedar and Grove avenues, and the 100 block alley between North Cedar and Elm avenues. The road and alley closures are expected to be in place by 10:30 a.m.