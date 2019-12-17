OWATONNA — What does it mean to be a public servant?
It is all about the public good. A public servant is a professional who wants to achieve the public good above all else in their work. From this definition, they are compelled to help all those around them specifically to assist in making things easier and more accessible to everyone.
That is how coworkers are quick to describe Lynn Holthus.
After 33 years of working for Steele County, Holthus will be retiring from his position as the building and grounds director come Jan. 14. Though he is anxiously anticipating his celebratory vacation to Florida, Holthus admits that his departure is feeling bittersweet.
“I’ve been here for so long that these people have become my family,” Holthus laughed. “It kind of feels like a divorce.”
Holthus first started working for Steele County in 1987 at Cedarview doing maintenance work and remained there for six years before transitioning into the county’s building and grounds department. After becoming the department head, Holthus said his former boss, Cal Paulson, eventually came back and worked for him mowing lawns.
“He would always joke around with me and ask how I got so much stuff,” Holthus said, noting that when Paulson was director there were only four facilities he had to care for. Today, Holthus oversees the care and keeping of the Steele County Courthouse, the administration center, the annex building, the Steele County Detention Center, the courthouse office building, the public works facility, and several other facilities and properties owned by the county.
On top of all that, though, Holthus was always quick to help any of his coworkers with whatever need they may have in relation to his title — something that his peers say will make it that much harder to see him go.
“It’s hard to put into words or know what to say about someone like Lynn,” said Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg. “He has been just a tremendous asset for Steele County by providing dedicated service with a great attitude. He been involved on many levels and has always been devoted to his work.”
“We are all here to help and to serve the staff and the public,” Holthus asserted. “The more I help the staff, the more efficient they can do their job, making everything easier in return.”
Proving his devotion to his work, Holthus gave a generous notice of more than year for his pending retirement to allow the county to find his replacement and allow for a smooth transition. The county found its next director in Jake Rysavy of Hope, who has been the facilities director in Rice County for the last eight years. Rysavy started in Steele County on Monday, shadowing Holthus and learning all the tips and tricks that could benefit his every day work beginning Jan. 15.
“As [Lynn] said, it’s always tough to leave a job,” Rysavy said. “But it’s going to be nice to work and serve in the community I live in.”
Rysavy also comes with several years of construction management experience, something Golberg said will be instrumental for future projects the county takes on. When the county built the detention center, Holthus said he was spending 16 hours a day at the construction site, adding that it’s what needs to be done in that position to assure that both the county staff and the public will be best served.
“Anyone who thinks the county doesn’t work hard clearly has never worked for the county,” Holthus said. “They are all dedicated and loyal to what they do, and they’ve been incredibly good to me while I was here. I look forward to giving back, too.”