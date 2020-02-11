BLOOMING PRAIRIE — At a regularly-scheduled meeting Monday night, the Blooming Prairie City Council was briefed on the likely demolition of both Main Street businesses impacted by a Jan. 28 fire.
The blaze hollowed out The Bakery and caused extensive smoke damage to neighboring Sportstitch, Inc., as well as two adjoining structures to the south. City Administrator Andrew Langholz confirmed in an interview that the event was determined as an electrical fire, although a representative from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety couldn’t comment on the cause and said the state’s investigation remains open.
“They won’t consider it closed until they’ve done the full report, and I talked to our fire chief and he said that usually takes a couple months,” said Langholz. “[The State Fire Marshal] shared that it was an electrical fire.”
In the meantime, he said the city would now be working with both building owners on next steps. The Bakery, a second-floor apartment and two adjoining structures at the back are all owned by Gregg Fristedt. Directly to the west, Langholz said that Linda Klemmensen rents out space for her business, Sportstitch, from Tara Amundson.
While at first only Fristedt’s parcel was set to be raised, Langholz told officials that the adjoining building owner had also recently come on board — which he noted may lessen the price of the overall demolition, as the structures can be removed together.
In an interview, the city administrator estimated that the process could run anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000, and would likely not be fully covered by insurance.
“It’s going to be more expensive with this type of building due to the possibility of hazardous materials because it’s so old,” said Langholz. “We think the benefit coming up this weekend is going to be pretty important to help with [the cost].”
In addition to Saturday’s silent auction fundraiser, organized by members of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group, Fristedt has also applied for a demolition grant through the city. While Blooming Prairie typically has between $5,500 and $7,500 to award annually through the fund, Langholz said this year he had increased it to roughly $13,000.
He added that it’s a matching grant — meaning that if the two building owners share demolition, they would need to have a bill of at least $26,000 after insurance, so that they and the city are putting up equal shares.
“I’m sure it’ll be at least that,” said Langholz. “We’ll probably do the full grant amount between the two because, again, insurance most likely won’t cover it.”
Following demolition, Langholz told council members that Fristedt isn’t sure yet about next steps. If either business needs assistance to reopen, he added that there are additional assistance programs through the city that could help at that stage of the process, as well.
“We do have loan programs for purchasing equipment and things like that,” he explained. “If either decides they want to build or relocate to another building, we’ll get on the phone and call all the agencies we can think of and see if there’s any assistance.”
In the meantime, the council unanimously approved issuance of a conditional use permit for Linda and Randy Klemmensen to operate Sportstitch out of their residence.
“The planning and zoning commission asked that it be a 12-month conditional use permit and that it then be reviewed again,” Langholz told officials before the vote. “Right now, it’s considered temporary. It may be permanent. We’d see if we’d renew it, and they may be looking at other locations, too.”
Klemmensen said it was too early to comment on exactly how much could be salvaged from the current Sportstitch location, and when she might be ready to resume operations out of her home.
In addition to individual customers, Associate Principal Alison Mach said the Blooming Prairie Public Schools are also eager for the apparel business’ reopening.
“Linda has always provided all of our lower-level uniforms, any of our team apparel and team clothing. We’ve been really fortunate to say, ‘Hey, we need this,’ and Linda’s been able to get it for us,” said Mach. “She reached out almost immediately to myself and members of the administrative team. She wanted to make sure to keep us in the loop of what her plans were and that she planned to continue working.”
Mach added that she’s hopeful there will be little disruption in the district’s business with Sportstitch ahead of spring athletics.
In addition to the two businesses, a couple living in the apartment above The Bakery was also displaced by last month’s fire. A GoFundMe for the pair, identified as Sadie Burnett and Travis Marth, has brought in $2,600 of its $10,000 goal and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-sadie-and-travis.
The benefit for business owners Fristedt and Klemmensen will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 15, at both the Pizza Cellar and J & H Liquors. Each location will have a silent auction and soup supper.
Organizers have also set up an account at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Blooming Prairie for those wanting to make additional cash donations.