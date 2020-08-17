As the beginning of the school year approaches, schools across Minnesota will have to finalize back-to-school plans. Due to the global pandemic, this year’s start for Steele County students will look different with younger local students heading back to school while many older students learn via a hybrid model.
Owatonna School District updated parents and the community with their model selection on Monday. Pre-kindergarten through grade five students will have in-person instruction, while maintaining reduced class sizes and finding alternative uses for space. Students in grades 6-12 will start the year in the hybrid model, more specifically two days of in-person learning and three days of distance learning each week, according to the district website.
A decision on which of the three models the Medford school district chooses is set to be announced Monday evening, according to Superintendent Mark Ristau. The announcement was made after the Owatonna People’s Press print deadline and will be posted online at owatonna.com and Wednesday's paper. The start of the school year for grades 7-12 has been delayed until Sept. 8 to accommodate the necessary preparations for this unique school year, says a school announcement. The first day of classes for grades 1-6 is Sept. 10 and for kindergarten is Sept. 14.
Blooming Prairie school district announced its decision Thursday, according to Superintendent Chris Staloch. The district will be going with an in-person model for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and a hybrid model for grades 7-12. School will start Sept. 8 and follow the original school calendar.
In July, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced schools would be allowed to choose one of three models that would work best for their district — in-person learning, distance learning or a hybrid of the two. As mentioned in the governor's announcement, families will have a full-time distance learning option available if they are uncomfortable returning to school.